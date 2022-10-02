OK Magazine
Æthelstan’s Anti Imperialism Sells At Inheritance Art Auction For $40,000

Oct. 2 2022

On 5 October inheritance Art’s Auction House auctioned Æthelstan’s Anti Imperialism for $40,000. The auction featured an in real life 30 x 40 inch acrylic and oil stick painting by the digital artist, technologist and self proclaimed most influential artist of 3.0 and the metaverse. After this sale Æthelstan, real name Vincent Peters, does not seem to be falling short of his claims.

The auction of Anti Imperialism comes after a busy September in which Ice T purchased a painting from Æthelstan for an undisclosed amount. In a video posted to Twitter Ice T explained why he decided to add art to his personal collection from the Art is Dead collaboration between Æthelstan and Time's 100 Most Influential Person Cuban Artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara.

We look forward to seeing what’s coming next from the most influential artist of the metaverse.

