Antoni Porowski Says Moving on From 'Queer Eye' Is 'Bittersweet' — But He's 'Excited' for His Next Chapter

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Antoni Porowski is leaning into the newest chapter of his life: leaving behind Queer Eye and moving on to some solo projects, including Nat Geo's new series No Taste Like Home. "It’s all bittersweet. I mean, it was a fantastic part of my personal and professional life for a long time. And now, I get to be able to travel with Nat Geo. It's about storytelling through food, which is really great, and I think we’re at a time and place where exposing people to different foods and different ways of life and just different ways of thinking in general is important. If you’re like me, and you’re anxious about the state of everything, I think it’s good to sort of be reminded that there’s an entire world out there," the TV personality, 42, exclusively tells OK! while talking about his partnership with Zevo.

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He adds, "I think the best forms of media have been doing that for a really long time. Whether people are planning to travel, and if they’re not in the position to travel, just to dream a little bit more."

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In the new show, the handsome hunk travels all across the world — but there's one part that made him nervous. "I have a terrible fear of heights. In one of the cities — I’m not gonna give away which — they made me go over the really highest point of western Europe in a crane-built anime structure. There was a helicopter coming toward me to get those beautiful and epic Nat Geo shots, those 360s. I was absolutely terrified, and I probably had a little mini anxiety attack, but it was still incredible to see all of London and see pre-medieval architecture. I love anything that has me experience life differently," he shares.

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Source: @antoni/Instagram The star said moving on from 'Queer Eye' is 'bittersweet.'

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Now, the Canadian native is excited for people to see him in a different light. "I mean, that show was huge," he says of Queer Eye. "I’m definitely more buttoned up. I don’t have my castmates anymore. It’s just me. So it’s a really interesting, exciting, scary — I mean it’s all those things."

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Additionally, Porowski recently bought a summer house, which he's thrilled to be renovating ahead of the summer. "I definitely want a housewarming as soon as there are enough mattresses for my friends to be able to sleep. I’m not even kidding you right now — in the living room, there's a mattress that the previous owners left behind, and I bought these pillows at HomeGoods that wrap around your back. They’re amazing. We literally have four of those and a mattress on the floor, so we’re not quite there yet," he reveals.

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Source: @antoni/Instagram The TV personality is excited to hang out at his new country home.

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Though the TV personality might "have a lot" on his plate, he's excited to chill out in nature. "I have one trip planned to celebrate a friend’s wedding in Europe, and this is the first summer in over eight years of not filming something, which under any other given circumstance I’d be like, 'Oh my gosh,' but I having the country house and my partner making sure that we touch grass has been awesome. We want to try to be like, 'Remember when we planted this and now look how big it is.' So I’m learning about shrubs and trees and planting a bunch of things that I can hopefully cook most of them," he continues of his rural lifestyle. Ever since Queer Eye premiered, the cook hadn't had one moment to himself. "I was constantly moving, so I never really had a time, and now I’m going to a place where I have a little bit more of that time for now," he notes.

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Source: @antoni/Instagram Antoni Porowski said the house is being worked on.

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"But I think it’s just the reminder that it’s okay to slow down. Instead, take three hours to make something to eat that should take 20 minutes. I feel like there’s this duality now that I’m learning how to balance things, and it’s gonna take a bit of time to figure out," he continues of splitting time between the city and country.

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Source: Zevo Antoni Porowski is thrilled to be working with Zevo.

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Since Porowski is in this new era, especially with his country home, it made perfect sense for him to partner with Zevo. "What I realized is the way that I cook in the city is so different because everything is sort of timed out, and my calendar is typically aligned with how I live. But in the country, everything is all over the place. My partner is gardening. I start cooking, I stop, I’m leaving ingredients sitting on the kitchen island, and so whether it’s citrus or tomato or literally anything that is sweet, acidic, sticky, salty, even blooming, like fruit flies or gnats, I plug in my Zevo. I’ve only changed it twice so far. It does all the work for me!" he says. Zevo’s Flying Insect Trap works around the clock, continuously attracting bugs 24/7 using specially designed blue and UV light technology to lure, trap, and kill 99.9% of trapped bugs. Zevo’s sleek design fits seamlessly into kitchens, providing year-round protection for all of life’s hosting moments. And, when it’s time for a refresh, you simply lift the cartridge by the no-mess tab and toss it, keeping your hands clean and your kitchen completely guest-ready.