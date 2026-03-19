Anya Lacey Challenges Morality Case Behind 'Sin Tax' During CNN Documentary

Article continues below advertisement

A proposed 50% tax targeting OnlyFans creators is drawing fierce criticism from the platform's users, including Florida-based star Anya Lacey, who challenged the "cultural degeneracy" argument behind the policy. The tax, proposed by gubernatorial candidate James Fishback, would generate an estimated $200 million for education, according to supporters. Fishback, a hedge fund manager, introduced the idea on the conservative podcast NXR Studios in January.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Lacey, 20, appeared in a CNN short film released Tuesday explaining her opposition. She highlighted the selective nature of the proposal. "This isn't just about me or any one creator," Lacey said. "If you want to call something a sin, then be consistent. Tax the alcohol. Tax the tobacco. Tax the strip clubs. You don't get to pick and choose who gets punished based on your personal beliefs." In the segment, she pointed out the apparent hypocrisy. "This state is covered in strip clubs," Lacey said. "It's silly to say, like, 'Oh, we're going to have morals now.'" She elaborated in previous comments to the New York Post. "I think it's absolutely ridiculous, and it's quite rich in a state where the city, Miami, was literally built off of cocaine money. And he's calling it a 'Sin Tax' right," she said. "I don't really understand that, since we could call alcohol a sin, marijuana, strip clubs. Unless he's ready to put a tax on anything that could be considered a sin, I think his proposal is absolutely ludicrous."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED