Why The Apex Temple Court Hotel London Is the Chic City Stay You Didn’t Know You Needed

Tucked away between the historic cobbled alleyways of London’s legal district lies one of the city’s best-kept secrets: the Apex Temple Court Hotel.

A short stroll from Covent Garden, the Thames, and St. Paul’s Cathedral, this four-star stunner manages to blend timeless architecture, modern luxury, and serious boutique charm — all in one of the capital’s most atmospheric corners.

Whether you’re in town for theatre nights, shopping sprees, or just soaking up that iconic London energy, this is where you want to check in.