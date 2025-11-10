Arc Miner Launches XRP-Based Cloud Mining Contract, Allowing Users to Earn $58,700 Daily

In November 2025, the UK-based cloud mining platform Arc Miner announced the launch of a new XRP mining contract, allowing users to start mining directly with XRP and earn daily rewards without needing to convert the currency. This expands the application scope of XRP and improves the efficiency of its asset value utilization.

Faced with growing institutional interest and diversified mining needs, Arc Miner's move signifies a further maturation of the XRP ecosystem. The contract is now available globally, and XRP holders can participate immediately.

“More and more XRP users are looking for more flexible ways to participate in the crypto ecosystem,” said an Arc Miner spokesperson. “We offer a zero-technical-barrier solution that allows anyone to easily participate in building blockchain infrastructure.”

XRP was created by Ripple Labs, initially focusing on high-speed, low-cost transactions. Now, with the integration of cloud mining technology, XRP's use cases are expanding into a more diverse future.

How to Start Mining

1. Visit the Arc Miner website and create your personal account.

With just a few registration steps, you can start your crypto earning journey.

2. Connect your digital wallet and choose a suitable mining contract.

Based on your capital and goals, flexibly select a suitable hashrate plan.

3. Start mining, and earnings will be automatically credited daily

The system will settle your mining income daily, which you can view and withdraw at any time.

Currently, the Arc Miner platform supports cloud mining contracts for various mainstream crypto assets, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, and XRP. All mining operations are deployed using clean energy data centers worldwide, ensuring stable operation around the clock while actively practicing green and sustainable principles.

The platform provides users with transparent and publicly available profit data, as well as flexible contract durations, allowing for easy configuration based on individual financial planning and risk tolerance. Whether you're a beginner to cloud mining or a professional user seeking efficient asset management, you can find a contract solution that matches your needs on Arc Miner.