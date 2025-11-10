Arc Miner Launches XRP-Based Cloud Mining Contract, Allowing Users to Earn $58,700 Daily
Nov. 10 2025, Published 1:46 a.m. ET
In November 2025, the UK-based cloud mining platform Arc Miner announced the launch of a new XRP mining contract, allowing users to start mining directly with XRP and earn daily rewards without needing to convert the currency. This expands the application scope of XRP and improves the efficiency of its asset value utilization.
Faced with growing institutional interest and diversified mining needs, Arc Miner's move signifies a further maturation of the XRP ecosystem. The contract is now available globally, and XRP holders can participate immediately.
XRP is No Longer Just a Transfer Tool, But Also an Asset Appreciation Tool.
“More and more XRP users are looking for more flexible ways to participate in the crypto ecosystem,” said an Arc Miner spokesperson. “We offer a zero-technical-barrier solution that allows anyone to easily participate in building blockchain infrastructure.”
XRP was created by Ripple Labs, initially focusing on high-speed, low-cost transactions. Now, with the integration of cloud mining technology, XRP's use cases are expanding into a more diverse future.
How to Start Mining
1. Visit the Arc Miner website and create your personal account.
With just a few registration steps, you can start your crypto earning journey.
2. Connect your digital wallet and choose a suitable mining contract.
Based on your capital and goals, flexibly select a suitable hashrate plan.
3. Start mining, and earnings will be automatically credited daily
The system will settle your mining income daily, which you can view and withdraw at any time.
Currently, the Arc Miner platform supports cloud mining contracts for various mainstream crypto assets, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, and XRP. All mining operations are deployed using clean energy data centers worldwide, ensuring stable operation around the clock while actively practicing green and sustainable principles.
The platform provides users with transparent and publicly available profit data, as well as flexible contract durations, allowing for easy configuration based on individual financial planning and risk tolerance. Whether you're a beginner to cloud mining or a professional user seeking efficient asset management, you can find a contract solution that matches your needs on Arc Miner.
- In 2025, Robinhood and Coinbase Users Will Use XRP (Ripple) to Participate in Blockchain Cloud Mining and Easily Earn Income Every Day
- Crypto News: XRP Whale Earns $3,000 in a Single Day with Free Bitcoin and Dogecoin Mining from XY Miners
- JU Miner: Leading the New Era of Intelligent Cloud Mining, Easily Seizing the Best New Opportunities in Cryptocurrency
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
For Example:
- 【Beginner Trial Contract】Investment Amount: $15, Term: 1 Day, Total Profit at Maturity: $15.60
- 【Quick Trial Plan】Investment Amount: $100, Term: 2 Days, Total Profit at Maturity: $107.40
- 【Classic Basic Contract】Investment Amount: $500, Term: 6 Days, Total Profit at Maturity: $540.50
- 【Advanced Stable Contract】Investment Amount: $2,500, Term: 20 Days, Total Profit at Maturity: $3,225
- 【VIP High-Yield Contract】Investment Amount: $10,000, Term: 40 Days, Total Profit at Maturity: $16,560
- 【Premium Contract Plan】Investment Amount: $100,000, Term: 50 Days, Total Profit at Maturity: $205,500
Amidst heated market discussions about the potential key role XRP may play in the future crypto-economic system, Arc Miner announced the launch of new features to further expand the practical applications of XRP. The platform stated that this move not only aims to provide holders with new ways to increase their assets but also encourages them to actively participate in the operation and construction of blockchain infrastructure, moving beyond the traditional "buy-hold-sell" path.
About Arc Miner
Arc Miner is a UK-based cloud mining platform that provides fast, secure, and environmentally friendly cryptocurrency mining solutions to 7 million users in over 100 countries. With cutting-edge technology and professional services, we have become a trusted leader in the global cloud mining industry.
Conclusion:
For many crypto users, market volatility and the high barrier to entry in mining pose significant challenges. Arc Miner allows XRP holders to easily activate an automated yield system via the cloud, without the need for hardware or constant monitoring, with daily earnings credited to their accounts. Serving as a bridge between traditional investment and DeFi, Arc Miner offers a safer, easier-to-use, and more sustainable way to grow crypto assets.
Official Website: https://arcminer.com/
Contact Email: infot@arcminer.com
App Download: https://arcminer.com/xml/index.html#/app