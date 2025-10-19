Are Sabrina Carpenter and Joe Keery Dating? All About Their Rumored Relationship After Their Viral Arrest Moment
Oct. 19 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Joe Keery Talked About Sabrina Carpenter Before the BRIT Awards
Are Sabrina Carpenter and Joe Keery about to become the next big couple?
Before the latest dating rumors surfaced, the Stranger Things actor mentioned the "Please Please Please" hitmaker in an interview at the 2025 BRIT Awards.
"I'm really excited to see Sabrina [Carpenter], [I've] never seen her," said Keery.
Sabrina Carpenter 'Arrested' Joe Keery
During her headlining set at Austin City Limits on October 4, Carpenter and Keery had a cute interaction that instantly set off dating speculation.
"Joe it's actually cuffing season, I don't know if you know that," the "Espresso" songstress said, prompting Keery to hold out both of his arms.
"I was wondering if you — you seem very eager, actually. This is so rare," Carpenter added before handing him her pink handcuffs.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed they began following each other on Instagram, causing more buzz.
A few days after the event, musician Javier Reyes uploaded a photoset that included a snap of the Free Guy actor taking a picture of Carpenter's famous prop.
Are Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter Dating?
On October 10, DeuxMoi released a video showing the "Manchild" singer attending Keery's ACL Fest Nights performance.
"[Carpenter] literally just walked right by me at Djo's ACL night show. Did not make a stage appearance so she was there to see him," a source told the outlet.
A second fan shared, "She came in when the show started off a side door on the mezz. Sabrina) sat somewhere, maybe a suite, and headed out right before it ended. Had a group with her and security brought her in and out."
Following the buzz, Keery broke his silence over the viral handcuff moment during an interview with Mix 94.7 Austin.
"I don't know if this is a sensitive topic, but you were arrested last week?" the interviewer asked, to which he responded, "Quite sensitive. I was in jail last week. Finally got the money to get myself out of jail. No, it was fun, it was really fun. I'm a fan of hers."
The Fargo alum was previously in a relationship with Maika Monroe and was briefly linked to Chase Sui Wonders. Meanwhile, Carpenter's dating history includes Bradley Steven Perry, Joshua Bassett, Shawn Mendes and Barry Keoghan.