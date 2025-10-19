Are Sabrina Carpenter and Joe Keery Dating? All About Their Rumored Relationship After Their Viral Arrest Moment

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Keery Talked About Sabrina Carpenter Before the BRIT Awards

Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter have recently sparked romance rumors.

Are Sabrina Carpenter and Joe Keery about to become the next big couple? Before the latest dating rumors surfaced, the Stranger Things actor mentioned the "Please Please Please" hitmaker in an interview at the 2025 BRIT Awards. "I'm really excited to see Sabrina [Carpenter], [I've] never seen her," said Keery.

Sabrina Carpenter 'Arrested' Joe Keery

Sabrina Carpenter headlined the second day of the Austin City Limits.

During her headlining set at Austin City Limits on October 4, Carpenter and Keery had a cute interaction that instantly set off dating speculation. "Joe it's actually cuffing season, I don't know if you know that," the "Espresso" songstress said, prompting Keery to hold out both of his arms. "I was wondering if you — you seem very eager, actually. This is so rare," Carpenter added before handing him her pink handcuffs. Eagle-eyed fans noticed they began following each other on Instagram, causing more buzz. A few days after the event, musician Javier Reyes uploaded a photoset that included a snap of the Free Guy actor taking a picture of Carpenter's famous prop.

Are Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter Dating?

Neither Joe Keery nor Sabrina Carpenter has commented on the dating rumors.