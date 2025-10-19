or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Sabrina Carpenter
OK LogoPHOTOS

Are Sabrina Carpenter and Joe Keery Dating? All About Their Rumored Relationship After Their Viral Arrest Moment

are sabrina carpenter joe keery dating what to know so far
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter and Joe Keery fueled dating rumors following their viral interaction at Austin City Limits.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 19 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Joe Keery Talked About Sabrina Carpenter Before the BRIT Awards

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
are sabrina carpenter joe keery dating what to know so far
Source: MEGA

Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter have recently sparked romance rumors.

Are Sabrina Carpenter and Joe Keery about to become the next big couple?

Before the latest dating rumors surfaced, the Stranger Things actor mentioned the "Please Please Please" hitmaker in an interview at the 2025 BRIT Awards.

"I'm really excited to see Sabrina [Carpenter], [I've] never seen her," said Keery.

Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter 'Arrested' Joe Keery

are sabrina carpenter joe keery dating what to know so far
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter headlined the second day of the Austin City Limits.

MORE ON:
Sabrina Carpenter

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

During her headlining set at Austin City Limits on October 4, Carpenter and Keery had a cute interaction that instantly set off dating speculation.

"Joe it's actually cuffing season, I don't know if you know that," the "Espresso" songstress said, prompting Keery to hold out both of his arms.

"I was wondering if you — you seem very eager, actually. This is so rare," Carpenter added before handing him her pink handcuffs.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed they began following each other on Instagram, causing more buzz.

A few days after the event, musician Javier Reyes uploaded a photoset that included a snap of the Free Guy actor taking a picture of Carpenter's famous prop.

Are Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter Dating?

are sabrina carpenter joe keery dating what to know so far
Source: MEGA

Neither Joe Keery nor Sabrina Carpenter has commented on the dating rumors.

On October 10, DeuxMoi released a video showing the "Manchild" singer attending Keery's ACL Fest Nights performance.

"[Carpenter] literally just walked right by me at Djo's ACL night show. Did not make a stage appearance so she was there to see him," a source told the outlet.

A second fan shared, "She came in when the show started off a side door on the mezz. Sabrina) sat somewhere, maybe a suite, and headed out right before it ended. Had a group with her and security brought her in and out."

Following the buzz, Keery broke his silence over the viral handcuff moment during an interview with Mix 94.7 Austin.

"I don't know if this is a sensitive topic, but you were arrested last week?" the interviewer asked, to which he responded, "Quite sensitive. I was in jail last week. Finally got the money to get myself out of jail. No, it was fun, it was really fun. I'm a fan of hers."

The Fargo alum was previously in a relationship with Maika Monroe and was briefly linked to Chase Sui Wonders. Meanwhile, Carpenter's dating history includes Bradley Steven Perry, Joshua Bassett, Shawn Mendes and Barry Keoghan.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.