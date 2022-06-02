Are Shakira And Longtime Boyfriend Gerard Pique Over? — All The Clues

According to El Periodico, per Marca, Gerard and the "Beautiful Liar" songstress are not living together at the moment because of his apparent infidelity. Gerard, who shares children Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with Shakira, is currently residing in his bachelor pad in Barcelona.

Several neighbors in the building have seen the professional footballer entering and leaving the house over the last week, per the publication. He has also been spotted enjoying the Barcelona nightlife with his friend Riqui Puig, which seems to be a sore spot for the coparents.