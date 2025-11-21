Ariana Grande Reveals Late Grandma Nonna Bluntly Asked Her Brother Frankie If He'd Ever Seen a Woman's Chest When He Came Out as Gay
Nov. 21 2025, Published 5:25 p.m. ET
Ariana Grande dished about her grandmother's unexpected reaction to her brother coming out.
During the Tuesday, November 18, episode of the "Good Hang With Amy Poehler" podcast, the pop star recounted the moment her late Nonna learned Frankie Grande was gay.
"My brother is Frankie, and he is gay. And he came out to us, and my first question was, 'Do you have a boyfriend? Who is he? I want to meet him,'" Ariana, 32, started. "But Nonna was just trying to figure it out. You know, very accepting, very loving, very celebratory, but she was just trying to figure it out because she couldn't believe it."
Amidst her shock, Nonna blurted out a potentially offensive question to her grandson.
"In her mind, he had plenty of girlfriends and whatever. So she goes, 'Frankie, have you seen a pair of b------?'" Ariana revealed. "And he was like, 'Yeah, Nonna, I have seen b------.' And she goes, 'Didn't do anything for you?' He was like 'No, no Nonna, no.' And she was like, 'Well, you're gay.'"
Frankie then quipped, 'I wasn't asking for you to tell me I'm gay," to which Nonna insisted, "Just want to know if you know what you mean.''
Ariana Grande's Nonna Died at Age 99
Nonna passed away on Saturday, June 14, at age 99. Ariana took to her Instagram Story a few days later to announce the tragic news.
"We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away," a family statement read. "Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks. We thank you for your love, support and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life. Love, The Grandes."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The musician shared a sweet tribute on her feed as well, publishing a black-and-white photo of Nonna and her grandfather, Frank Grande, on their wedding day.
"Forever," she captioned the post.
Frankie Grande Pays Tribute to Late Grandma Nonna
Frankie posted a letter to Nonna on his own Instagram as well, honoring her legacy.
"I honestly don’t know how this world turns without you in it, but I do know this: I know you so well, I will never have to wonder what you’d say or think in any situation. Your voice, your love, your spirit is forever part of me. So in that way, we’ll never be apart," he wrote. "I love you endlessly, my sweet Nonna. I miss you more than words can hold. My heart is shattered, but I feel you watching over me, already so proud of everything I’ve done and all that is about to come."
The 42-year-old continued, "Thank you for every moment, every lesson, every hug, every belly laugh. Until we meet again, and we will, please kiss Grandpa and Aunt Judy for me, and tell them how much I love and miss them too."