Ariana Grande Reveals Late Grandma Nonna Bluntly Asked Her Brother Frankie If He'd Ever Seen a Woman's Chest When He Came Out as Gay

During the Tuesday, November 18, episode of the "Good Hang With Amy Poehler " podcast, the pop star recounted the moment her late Nonna learned Frankie Grande was gay.

"My brother is Frankie, and he is gay. And he came out to us, and my first question was, 'Do you have a boyfriend? Who is he? I want to meet him,'" Ariana, 32, started. "But Nonna was just trying to figure it out. You know, very accepting, very loving, very celebratory, but she was just trying to figure it out because she couldn't believe it."

Amidst her shock, Nonna blurted out a potentially offensive question to her grandson.

"In her mind, he had plenty of girlfriends and whatever. So she goes, 'Frankie, have you seen a pair of b------?'" Ariana revealed. "And he was like, 'Yeah, Nonna, I have seen b------.' And she goes, 'Didn't do anything for you?' He was like 'No, no Nonna, no.' And she was like, 'Well, you're gay.'"

Frankie then quipped, 'I wasn't asking for you to tell me I'm gay," to which Nonna insisted, "Just want to know if you know what you mean.''