Ariana Grande Shows Off Short Natural Hair Amid Break From the Spotlight
Oct. 23 2026, Published 6:16 a.m. ET
Ariana Grande has officially taken a break from her longtime iconic ponytail.
In the latest pictures she uploaded to her social media handle, the singer-actress debuted her brand-new hairstyle: A cute, short haircut.
This dramatic look comes amidst her absence from the limelight.
Ariana Grande Debuts A New Short Haircut
On Instagram, the "Positions" singer shared snippets of her latest look: A super short, chin-skimming flipped bob.
The look features a sideswept part and a flip at the ends, and marks a major departure from her signature ultra-long ponytail — the iconic hairstyle she had been sporting for roughly 14 years before this epic change.
This new cut seems to be inspired by the “malt shop bob” haircut, complete with its deep side part and bouncy, outward-flipped ends.
Grande also appears to have deepened her hair color to a rich, chocolate brown shade.
Grande's Look is Earning Tremendous Praise
The look was quick to garner praise and excited comments from the "Side to Side" singer's fierce fans and celebrity friends.
One fan wrote, "omg BOBIANA !!!! SO BEAUTIFUL."
Brandon Pietsch, who gave her this iconic look, also commented.
He wrote, "Ahhh!!! Thanks for trusting me with your new look. 🫰"
Then there's the official handle of her beauty brand R.E.M. Beauty, which commented: "beary beautiful ♡"
Model Gigi Hadid also chimed in with her adoration at her new cut, writing, "rlly cute !!!!!!!!!"
Even Grande's boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez, joined in the hype, commenting, “I wanna ask you out.”
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Grande Has Taken A Break From the Spotlight
The new look comes as Grande takes a break from the spotlight following the intense criticism and backlash that she says she faced during her Eternal Sunshine Tour.
The Wicked actress officially wrapped up her 41-date tour on September 1, 2026, with her final show at London’s O2 Arena.
Following the tour, her representatives also announced that she is taking a break from public visibility due to ongoing public criticism regarding her health and physical appearance.
Grande Remains Active on Social Media Amidst Her Hiatus From Public Appearances
Grande has also reportedly withdrawn from her planned 2027 role in the West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George alongside Jonathan Bailey amidst her hiatus from public appearances.
But stepping back from traditional press and live performances hasn't stopped her from remaining active on social media.
As seen on her Instagram, the "Problem" singer has been busy sharing photo dumps and Stories lately, posting personal pictures, and promoting her iconic makeup brand.