Article continues below advertisement

Ariana Madix will be adding another line to her resume. Madix will be joining Future Housewives, a scripted show inspired by The Real Housewives franchise. Brannon Braga (Star Trek) is the creator and writer of the drama series, with Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy) and Erica Huggins (The Dark Tower) as executive producers via Fuzzy Door.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is ‘Future Housewives’ About?

Source: LISA OConnor/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Ariana Madix will be playing the show's lead character.

Future Housewives will be a parody of The Real Housewives, filmed in a satirical mockumentary style that will follow the lives of wealthy socialites from the asteroid colony of New Beverly Hills. A young, starry-eyed outsider (Madix) will be entrapped in their world to expose how far they have been detached from reality.

Article continues below advertisement

‘Future Housewives’ Cast

Source: Kay Qiao/Image Press Agency / MEGA No other cast announcements have been made at this time.

So far, there have been no announcements about the cast of the show other than Madix. The show is currently in early development with no release date at this time. It will be available on Peacock once released.

Article continues below advertisement

What Else Is Ariana Madix Working On?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: HNW-Photo/PictureLux / MEGA 'Future Housewives' will be available to stream on Peacock.

This is not Madix’s first rodeo when it comes to reality television. She got her start on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules in 2013. Following her departure from Vanderpump Rules in 2024 — during the Season 11 finale, she walked off set and did not return to film any future episodes — she was announced as the host for Season 6 of Love Island USA.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HNW-Photo/PictureLux / MEGA Ariana Madix currently hosts 'Love Island USA' and will be a part of a Broadway production.

In addition to the Bravo alum growing acting and reality television career, she is also stepping into a new avenue for an upcoming role. Madix will be hitting the stage for Just in Time on Broadway, where she will be starring as Connie Francis in a 10-week limited engagement. She will be a part of the production until November 23. “It’s a pinch-me moment to be able to come home to the Broadway stage and all I could have ever hoped for,” Madix said in a statement to Broadway Buzz. “I am beyond excited to work with the legends behind Just In Time and to entertain audiences at one of my favorite theaters in the city!” Just in Time marks her second appearance on Broadway.

Article continues below advertisement

When to Expect ‘Love Island USA’ Announcement?

Source: LISA OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA 'Love Island USA' Season 9 is expected to be announced in May 2027.