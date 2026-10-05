Ariana Madix to Star in 'Real Housewives'-Inspired Scripted Drama Series
Oct. 5 2026, Published 5:28 p.m. ET
Ariana Madix will be adding another line to her resume.
Madix will be joining Future Housewives, a scripted show inspired by The Real Housewives franchise. Brannon Braga (Star Trek) is the creator and writer of the drama series, with Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy) and Erica Huggins (The Dark Tower) as executive producers via Fuzzy Door.
What Is ‘Future Housewives’ About?
Future Housewives will be a parody of The Real Housewives, filmed in a satirical mockumentary style that will follow the lives of wealthy socialites from the asteroid colony of New Beverly Hills. A young, starry-eyed outsider (Madix) will be entrapped in their world to expose how far they have been detached from reality.
‘Future Housewives’ Cast
So far, there have been no announcements about the cast of the show other than Madix. The show is currently in early development with no release date at this time.
It will be available on Peacock once released.
What Else Is Ariana Madix Working On?
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This is not Madix’s first rodeo when it comes to reality television.
She got her start on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules in 2013. Following her departure from Vanderpump Rules in 2024 — during the Season 11 finale, she walked off set and did not return to film any future episodes — she was announced as the host for Season 6 of Love Island USA.
In addition to the Bravo alum growing acting and reality television career, she is also stepping into a new avenue for an upcoming role. Madix will be hitting the stage for Just in Time on Broadway, where she will be starring as Connie Francis in a 10-week limited engagement. She will be a part of the production until November 23.
“It’s a pinch-me moment to be able to come home to the Broadway stage and all I could have ever hoped for,” Madix said in a statement to Broadway Buzz. “I am beyond excited to work with the legends behind Just In Time and to entertain audiences at one of my favorite theaters in the city!”
Just in Time marks her second appearance on Broadway.
When to Expect ‘Love Island USA’ Announcement?
While an official announcement for Love Island USA has yet to be made for Season 9, if it follows other seasons’ scheduling, fans can expect a cast announcement around late May 2027, with the new episodes debuting in June.