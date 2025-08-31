or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ariel Winter
OK LogoNEWS

Ariel Winter Says 'Modern Family' Costar Sofía Vergara Helped Her Find Her 'Confidence' Amid Body Image Issues

Composite Photos of Ariel Winter and The 'Modern Family' Cast
Source: @arielwinter/Instagram

Ariel Winter reflected on her body image struggles.

Profile Image

Aug. 31 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ariel Winter faced intense public scrutiny growing up on the beloved series Modern Family, and she's ready to share how her costars helped her navigate the challenges that came with fame.

The actress joined the cast at just 11 years old, playing Alex Dunphy, and soon found herself dealing with harsh judgments about her body. In a chat with People, Winter revealed the supportive presence of her costar Sofía Vergara, saying, "I could see she was somebody that I could relate to" in terms of body image struggles.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ariel Winter
Source: @arielwinter/Instagram

Ariel Winter said Sofia Vergara taught her how to rock her confidence.

Article continues below advertisement

Winter told People, "I went through a lot of things and they were there for me through a lot of that." She admired Vergara's confidence and wisdom as she grappled with her own issues.

"Getting to see her as a figure for that and having it be celebrated… that was amazing for me," Winter shared. "Having her tell me, 'Who gives a s---, really, what people say about it? It's like, rock it — and here are the ways to feel confident about it,' was helpful for me."

Article continues below advertisement
Composite Photos of Ariel Winter, Sofia Vergara and Ed O'Neill
Source: Mega

Sofia Vergara and Ed O'Neill play Ariel Winter's onscreen grandparents in 'Modern Family.'

Article continues below advertisement

Along with body image advice, Winter gained pivotal acting tips from Ed O'Neill, who played her onscreen grandfather. "In general, Ed O'Neill had great acting advice," she said. "Tons of people on set were just wanting to make you feel comfortable in not caring what other people think about you."

After Modern Family wrapped in 2020, Winter embarked on "a journey of self-healing" to address the damage caused by years of external judgment.

She reflected, "It was really, really hard to be torn down constantly," especially during her teenage years. "I understood what it was like to be hated. No matter what I was going through, I was a target."

MORE ON:
Ariel Winter

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ariel Winter
Source: @arielwinter/Instagram

Ariel Winter called out the hate she received as a teen.

Article continues below advertisement

Winter chose to undergo b----- reduction surgery in 2015, primarily for physical comfort and to address pain. She has since been vocal about her journey, often posting confident photos and speaking out against online trolls.

This transparency has garnered her praise as a role model for self-love and for inspiring others to embrace their natural bodies, regardless of societal pressures. She has also recently moved out of Los Angeles, seeking a quieter life and focusing on healing from traumatic childhood experiences in the industry.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ariel Winter
Source: @arielwinter/Instagram

Ariel Winter moved away from L.A. to focus on self-healing and reclaiming her peace after 'Modern Family.'

Recognizing the impact of her childhood experiences, Winter emphasized the importance of healing from her past to create a brighter future. "A big part of it was just realizing you don't get to redo your childhood. It's gone," Winter confessed, acknowledging the emotional toll it took on her self-image.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.