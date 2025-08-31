NEWS Ariel Winter Says 'Modern Family' Costar Sofía Vergara Helped Her Find Her 'Confidence' Amid Body Image Issues Source: @arielwinter/Instagram Ariel Winter reflected on her body image struggles. OK! Staff Aug. 31 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Ariel Winter faced intense public scrutiny growing up on the beloved series Modern Family, and she's ready to share how her costars helped her navigate the challenges that came with fame. The actress joined the cast at just 11 years old, playing Alex Dunphy, and soon found herself dealing with harsh judgments about her body. In a chat with People, Winter revealed the supportive presence of her costar Sofía Vergara, saying, "I could see she was somebody that I could relate to" in terms of body image struggles.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @arielwinter/Instagram Ariel Winter said Sofia Vergara taught her how to rock her confidence.

Article continues below advertisement

Winter told People, "I went through a lot of things and they were there for me through a lot of that." She admired Vergara's confidence and wisdom as she grappled with her own issues. "Getting to see her as a figure for that and having it be celebrated… that was amazing for me," Winter shared. "Having her tell me, 'Who gives a s---, really, what people say about it? It's like, rock it — and here are the ways to feel confident about it,' was helpful for me."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Sofia Vergara and Ed O'Neill play Ariel Winter's onscreen grandparents in 'Modern Family.'

Article continues below advertisement

Along with body image advice, Winter gained pivotal acting tips from Ed O'Neill, who played her onscreen grandfather. "In general, Ed O'Neill had great acting advice," she said. "Tons of people on set were just wanting to make you feel comfortable in not caring what other people think about you." After Modern Family wrapped in 2020, Winter embarked on "a journey of self-healing" to address the damage caused by years of external judgment. She reflected, "It was really, really hard to be torn down constantly," especially during her teenage years. "I understood what it was like to be hated. No matter what I was going through, I was a target."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @arielwinter/Instagram Ariel Winter called out the hate she received as a teen.

Article continues below advertisement

Winter chose to undergo b----- reduction surgery in 2015, primarily for physical comfort and to address pain. She has since been vocal about her journey, often posting confident photos and speaking out against online trolls. This transparency has garnered her praise as a role model for self-love and for inspiring others to embrace their natural bodies, regardless of societal pressures. She has also recently moved out of Los Angeles, seeking a quieter life and focusing on healing from traumatic childhood experiences in the industry.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @arielwinter/Instagram Ariel Winter moved away from L.A. to focus on self-healing and reclaiming her peace after 'Modern Family.'