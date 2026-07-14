Arizona Man Allegedly Stabbed Wife 24 Times Because He Wanted Her to 'Stop Talking'

Article continues below advertisement

An Arizona man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he stabbed his wife 24 times during a violent attack inside their apartment. Investigators alleged that the suspect later admitted to the crime in a 911 call and told officers he wanted his wife to "stop talking."

Article continues below advertisement

Suspect Allegedly Confessed After Calling 911

Source: Unsplash Police say Nathaniel Gotham allegedly confessed to the attack during a 911 call.

Nathaniel Gotham, 32, was arrested following the alleged stabbing, which took place on the afternoon of Saturday, July 11, in Mesa, a city in the Phoenix metropolitan area. According to a police report obtained by AZFamily, Gotham admitted responsibility while speaking with a 911 dispatcher after the attack. "I did it, it's all my fault," he allegedly said during the call. Police also claimed Gotham attempted to contact his mother-in-law to apologize before calling his own mom and telling her she might not see him again. When officers arrived at the apartment at approximately 4:30 p.m., they allegedly found Gotham on top of his wife and covered in blood.

Article continues below advertisement

Victim Sustained Multiple Serious Injuries

Source: Googlemaps The victim suffered multiple stab wounds but remains in stable condition, according to police.

Authorities said the woman suffered numerous stab wounds and was bleeding heavily when first responders reached the scene. According to the police report, the victim sustained injuries to her head, neck and face, along with 16 stab wounds to her back. Officers also observed injuries to both of her hands that investigators believe were consistent with defensive wounds sustained while trying to protect herself during the attack. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police later confirmed she remains in stable condition. Officers recovered a kitchen steak knife in the apartment that they believe was the weapon used in the stabbing.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Husband Allegedly Described His Motive

Source: Unsplash Nathaniel Gotham allegedly told police he wanted his wife to 'stop talking' during the attack.

While being questioned by investigators, Gotham allegedly said he attacked his wife because he wanted her to "stop talking." According to the police report, he also blamed her for wasting "the best years of my life" and claimed he had "ended up with the wrong woman." The couple had reportedly been together for approximately 14 years and were married for the past four. Police further alleged Gotham admitted he had previously choked his wife during an argument that occurred several years ago, a claim that became part of the ongoing investigation.

Attempted Murder Charge Filed

Source: @Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office; Googlemaps Nathaniel Gotham has been charged with attempted murder.