Arizona Man Allegedly Stabbed Wife 24 Times Because He Wanted Her to 'Stop Talking'
July 14 2026, Published 5:21 p.m. ET
An Arizona man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he stabbed his wife 24 times during a violent attack inside their apartment.
Investigators alleged that the suspect later admitted to the crime in a 911 call and told officers he wanted his wife to "stop talking."
Suspect Allegedly Confessed After Calling 911
Nathaniel Gotham, 32, was arrested following the alleged stabbing, which took place on the afternoon of Saturday, July 11, in Mesa, a city in the Phoenix metropolitan area.
According to a police report obtained by AZFamily, Gotham admitted responsibility while speaking with a 911 dispatcher after the attack.
"I did it, it's all my fault," he allegedly said during the call.
Police also claimed Gotham attempted to contact his mother-in-law to apologize before calling his own mom and telling her she might not see him again.
When officers arrived at the apartment at approximately 4:30 p.m., they allegedly found Gotham on top of his wife and covered in blood.
Victim Sustained Multiple Serious Injuries
Authorities said the woman suffered numerous stab wounds and was bleeding heavily when first responders reached the scene.
According to the police report, the victim sustained injuries to her head, neck and face, along with 16 stab wounds to her back.
Officers also observed injuries to both of her hands that investigators believe were consistent with defensive wounds sustained while trying to protect herself during the attack.
The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police later confirmed she remains in stable condition.
Officers recovered a kitchen steak knife in the apartment that they believe was the weapon used in the stabbing.
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Husband Allegedly Described His Motive
While being questioned by investigators, Gotham allegedly said he attacked his wife because he wanted her to "stop talking."
According to the police report, he also blamed her for wasting "the best years of my life" and claimed he had "ended up with the wrong woman."
The couple had reportedly been together for approximately 14 years and were married for the past four.
Police further alleged Gotham admitted he had previously choked his wife during an argument that occurred several years ago, a claim that became part of the ongoing investigation.
Attempted Murder Charge Filed
Following the incident, Gotham was booked on an attempted murder charge.
He made his initial appearance in Maricopa County court on July 12 and is expected to return to court on July 17 as the criminal case continues.