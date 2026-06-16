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Armie Hammer 'Cried' After Landing His First Job Offer in 5 Years Following Cannibal Scandal

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Source: MEGA

Armie Hammer spoke for the first time about returning to showbiz five years after sexual assault and cannibalism accusations.

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June 16 2026, Published 7:49 p.m. ET

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Armie Hammer opened up in a new interview about his emotional return to showbiz after a series of scandals derailed his career for five years.

Hammer, 39, first hit the radar by playing the Winklevoss twins in 2010’s The Social Network before going on to screen successes including 2011’s J. Edgar, 2013’s The Lone Ranger and 2017’s Call Me By Your Name.

But as he underwent divorce proceedings with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers in 2021, the actor faced allegations of emotional abuse, manipulation and violence from multiple women.

Rape and cannibalism were among his sexual fantasies depicted in screengrabs.

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Armie Hammer 'Made These Problems'

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Photo of Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer with Jennifer Lopez inset
Source: MEGA

Armie Hammer and ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers moved to the Cayman Islands in 2021.

“I made these problems for myself,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Tuesday, June 16. “This didn't happen to me by a fluke accident. I didn't do what people are saying I did. But I brought very dangerous and unsafe people into my life, and I p----- off people in my life — and here we are.”

He backed out of Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez and The Offer, a reimagining of The Godfather, before being dropped by William Morris Endeavor.

He next moved to the Cayman Islands with his ex and children, Harper, 11, and Ford, 9, during the pandemic.

“It really was idyllic for the kids,” he said.

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Armie Hammer's Father Michael Hammer Was 'Furious'

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Source: MEGA

Armie Hammer used Christian imagery to describe his situation.

His father, Michael Hammer, who held Cayman citizenship, wanted to stand up for his son.

“He was furious,” Armie said. “‘I’m going to call this person, I’m going to do this, we have to make sure they know this.’”

Armie then compared himself to Jesus.

“I said: ‘Look, dude, I’m already on the cross,’” he began. “‘The nails are in my hands. I’m not getting off this cross no matter what we do. And the more I struggle, the longer I’m going to be up here.’”

When his father died, Armie received nothing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ultimately, Armie was never charged with any crimes.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office confirmed he was being investigated for claims of sexual assault in April 2023, per People, but there was not sufficient evidence.

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Armie Hammer Accepted His Role in His Struggles

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Source: MEGA

Armie Hammer had no regrets.

Armie felt acceptance was the only strategy.

“’That which you resist persists. That which you accept transforms,’” he said. “There was nothing I could say that was going to fix anything for me.”

He doesn’t wish away the controversies.

“Honestly, no,” he said. “I remember the emotional state and the mental state I was in before all that happened. Healthy people don’t act the way I was acting.”

He continued, “I would have loved if I could have had an opportunity to do it in a little bit more of a gentle way. But at the end of the day — you get what you get.”

Armie Hammer 'Cried' When He Got His First Job Offer in 5 Years

Photo of Armie Hammer
Source: MEGA

Armie Hammer expressed his love for acting.

Armie got his career back on track with the action thriller Citizen Vigilante, due out Friday, June 19.

Of receiving his first job offer in five years, he said, “I’m pretty sure I cried. It was just this moment where I was like: I’m going to get to do the thing that I love more than anything — other than my children.”

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