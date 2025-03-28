NEWS Art Basel, Usher, and Beyond: Kat Saenz Productions’ Impact on the Luxury Event Industry

Miami’s Art Basel is always a spectacle, but this year, Kat Saenz Productions turned things up a notch with a high-profile crypto event that fused cutting-edge tech with top-tier entertainment. Featuring performances by Rick Ross and Offset, the night was a masterclass in how digital finance and cultural clout can collide in style.

The event, a collaboration with Take Over and Forbes Web3, drew in a mix of industry leaders, investors, and trendsetters. Saenz and her team orchestrated the entire production, from venue transformation to stage execution. “Blending crypto, art, and music was no small task, but we thrive on challenges like this. It’s about creating an experience that speaks to different worlds at once,” Saenz said. Usher’s Private Closing Party: No Ordinary Night

When it comes to closing out a major event, Usher does it right—and Kat Saenz Productions made sure of that. The closing tour party at Casadonna with Groot Hospitality was a masterful blend of glamour and precision, with every element thoughtfully curated to enhance the experience. From elegant floral arrangements to custom lighting and show-stopping photo moments, the ambiance was nothing short of spectacular. At Kat Saenz Productions, we conceptualized and designed every detail, while our sister company, Create & Fabricate, brought those visions to life—expertly fabricating the photo moments, red carpet, and custom backdrops and décor. The result? A visually immersive setting that captured the essence of the event and its star-studded energy. Usher was so impressed with the setup that he purchased everything to take on his Europe tour, ensuring that the magic lived on far beyond that unforgettable night. Luxury Brands, Big Moves, and New Markets

From Miami to LA and NYC, Kat Saenz Productions has been making waves across the country, collaborating with powerhouse brands like Boohoo, Sephora, and Adobe. In LA, the team pulled off back-to-back activations for the fashion giants, ensuring their events were nothing short of show-stopping. Meanwhile, Adobe’s two-day event in Miami brought together creativity and technology in a space designed to spark inspiration. As event production becomes more immersive, companies like Saenz’s are crafting multi-sensory experiences that go beyond the traditional event format. Custom Creations: Investing in the Future of Event Production

To push creative boundaries even further, Kat Saenz Productions recently acquired a 50% stake in Create & Fabricate, a production company specializing in custom builds and installations. This means they now have full control over fabrication, from bespoke 3D designs to intricate decor elements, all done in-house. The shift allows for more flexibility, faster execution, and a whole new level of customization. “Owning part of our fabrication process means we’re not waiting on anyone—we build exactly what we envision, on our terms,” Saenz said. The move not only streamlines production but also cements the company’s ability to deliver truly one-of-a-kind experiences. What’s Next? A Landmark Luxury Event in the Making

