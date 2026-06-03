Artem Sokolov: Why the Robot Race Is Moving Faster Than Reality
June 3 2026, Published 2:10 a.m. ET
Last year, humanoid robots stepped out of laboratories and onto the global performing stage. A show at China’s Spring Festival Gala reached over 1B viewers, instantly transforming robotics into a mainstream investment story. Within days, the attention of investors shifted aggressively toward humanoid platforms, and within weeks, capital began flooding into the sector.
For entrepreneur Artem Sokolov, this moment reflects not a technological breakthrough, but a perception shift. The visibility of robotics has grown faster than its actual industrial readiness. This is the core contradiction shaping today’s market.
Artem Sokolov: Capital Is Scaling Faster Than Capability
The numbers behind the robotics boom are difficult to ignore. Global funding reached nearly $14 billion in 2025, significantly exceeding previous cycles. In China alone, investment activity surged sharply, with hundreds of deals completed within months. At the same time, companies developing humanoid platforms are raising valuations that assume future dominance rather than current capability.
“This gap is exactly where the risk sits,” says Mr. Sokolov Artem. “A projected multi-trillion-dollar market does not justify aggressive valuations today if the underlying technology is still struggling with basic deployment challenges.” According to Sokolov Artem, the problem is not overinvestment itself, but the lack of alignment between capital allocation and operational maturity.
The Illusion of Progress
Highly produced demonstration videos have become the primary marketing tool for robotics companies. Robots dancing, performing coordinated movements, or executing complex choreographed actions create a powerful visual narrative. But these demonstrations are conducted in controlled environments with predefined scenarios, stable lighting, and minimal variability.
They do not represent real industrial conditions.
A robot performing on stage is solving a completely different problem than a robot working in a warehouse or factory. Production environments require consistency, adaptability, and economic efficiency. Demonstrations optimize for attention. Industrial deployment optimizes for reliability. Artem Sokolov’s opinion on robotics is clear: spectacle is not a proxy for scalability.
“While some businesses focus on visibility, others are quietly building operational systems. These companies are not optimizing for views, but for repeatable performance in real environments,” states Founder and CEO of Humanoid Artem Sokolov.
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Industrial deployments today are concentrated around specific, clearly defined tasks: logistics handling, inspection, and structured manufacturing processes. These environments provide measurable benchmarks and allow companies to iterate based on real data rather than assumptions.
This is where Artem Sokolov and his work on robotics stand out. The focus is not on building a universal robot immediately, but on solving concrete problems under real conditions. The strategy prioritizes early pilots, continuous iteration, and integration into existing industrial workflows. The same logic applies to the broader cohort of serious robotics companies. The difference is not in ambition, but in execution.
Artem Sokolov: The Role of AI in the New Robotics Race
According to Artem Sokolov, the center of competition in robotics has shifted. Hardware is no longer the primary bottleneck. Most companies can build machines that move, lift, and navigate. The real challenge lies in perception, decision-making, and adaptability.
“The future of robotics is not defined by mechanics, but by intelligence – the ability to operate in unpredictable, unstructured environments without constant human supervision,” comments on AI the Founder of Humanoid Artem Sokolov.
Robots that rely on scripted actions will remain limited. Robots that learn from data and adapt in real time will define the next phase of the industry.
What Investors Are Getting Wrong
One of the most common mistakes in the current market is treating robotics like software. Software scales exponentially and improves rapidly with minimal marginal cost. Robotics does not. It operates under physical constraints, supply chain limitations, and real-world unpredictability. This creates a mismatch between expectations and reality.
According to Artem Sokolov, investors who rely on visual demonstrations or market projections without evaluating operational data are exposed to significant risk. The presence of capital does not accelerate engineering constraints. The companies that will succeed are not necessarily the most visible ones. They are the ones building systems that work consistently under pressure.
Beyond humanoid platforms, the robotics ecosystem includes a wide range of suppliers and infrastructure providers. Components such as sensors, actuators, and computing systems form the backbone of every robotic solution. These layers often provide more stable investment opportunities because they are not dependent on the success of a single platform.
At the same time, companies that are already operating in industrial environments are accumulating something far more valuable than funding: data. Real-world operational data creates a competitive advantage that cannot be replicated through capital alone.
The robotics industry will grow. The demand drivers are real: labor shortages, rising automation needs, and advances in artificial intelligence. But growth does not happen evenly across all players. The gap between perception and capability will close. When it does, companies built on visibility alone will struggle to transition into real operations.
The ones that focused on deployment from the beginning will already be there.