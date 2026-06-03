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Last year, humanoid robots stepped out of laboratories and onto the global performing stage. A show at China’s Spring Festival Gala reached over 1B viewers, instantly transforming robotics into a mainstream investment story. Within days, the attention of investors shifted aggressively toward humanoid platforms, and within weeks, capital began flooding into the sector. For entrepreneur Artem Sokolov, this moment reflects not a technological breakthrough, but a perception shift. The visibility of robotics has grown faster than its actual industrial readiness. This is the core contradiction shaping today’s market.

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Artem Sokolov: Capital Is Scaling Faster Than Capability The numbers behind the robotics boom are difficult to ignore. Global funding reached nearly $14 billion in 2025, significantly exceeding previous cycles. In China alone, investment activity surged sharply, with hundreds of deals completed within months. At the same time, companies developing humanoid platforms are raising valuations that assume future dominance rather than current capability. “This gap is exactly where the risk sits,” says Mr. Sokolov Artem. “A projected multi-trillion-dollar market does not justify aggressive valuations today if the underlying technology is still struggling with basic deployment challenges.” According to Sokolov Artem, the problem is not overinvestment itself, but the lack of alignment between capital allocation and operational maturity.

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The Illusion of Progress Highly produced demonstration videos have become the primary marketing tool for robotics companies. Robots dancing, performing coordinated movements, or executing complex choreographed actions create a powerful visual narrative. But these demonstrations are conducted in controlled environments with predefined scenarios, stable lighting, and minimal variability. They do not represent real industrial conditions. A robot performing on stage is solving a completely different problem than a robot working in a warehouse or factory. Production environments require consistency, adaptability, and economic efficiency. Demonstrations optimize for attention. Industrial deployment optimizes for reliability. Artem Sokolov’s opinion on robotics is clear: spectacle is not a proxy for scalability. “While some businesses focus on visibility, others are quietly building operational systems. These companies are not optimizing for views, but for repeatable performance in real environments,” states Founder and CEO of Humanoid Artem Sokolov.

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Source: Humanoid HUMANOID'S FOUNDER AND CEO ARTEM SOKOLOV

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Industrial deployments today are concentrated around specific, clearly defined tasks: logistics handling, inspection, and structured manufacturing processes. These environments provide measurable benchmarks and allow companies to iterate based on real data rather than assumptions. This is where Artem Sokolov and his work on robotics stand out. The focus is not on building a universal robot immediately, but on solving concrete problems under real conditions. The strategy prioritizes early pilots, continuous iteration, and integration into existing industrial workflows. The same logic applies to the broader cohort of serious robotics companies. The difference is not in ambition, but in execution.

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Artem Sokolov: The Role of AI in the New Robotics Race According to Artem Sokolov, the center of competition in robotics has shifted. Hardware is no longer the primary bottleneck. Most companies can build machines that move, lift, and navigate. The real challenge lies in perception, decision-making, and adaptability. “The future of robotics is not defined by mechanics, but by intelligence – the ability to operate in unpredictable, unstructured environments without constant human supervision,” comments on AI the Founder of Humanoid Artem Sokolov. Robots that rely on scripted actions will remain limited. Robots that learn from data and adapt in real time will define the next phase of the industry.