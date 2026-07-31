LIVING The Revamped Aruba Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino Has All You Need for Your Dreamy Vacation — Dine on the Beach, Unwind at the Spa and More! Source: Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino/ Diamond PR Aruba Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino has everything you need for your idyllic Caribbean escape. Molly Claire Goddard July 31 2026, Published 1:36 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The revamped Aruba Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino has everything the Caribbean has to offer right at your fingertips. From cocktails brought directly to you as you sit under a palapa in the sunshine, to unwinding at the five-star spa, and dining at one of the hotel's fine dining spaces, here's everything to know about the newly renovated luxury establishment.

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The Lobby

Source: Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino/ Diamond PR The lobby at the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino is spacious with many different places to kick back and relax.

The moment you step inside the Aruba Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino, the attentive staff immediately welcomes you with a drink (water or a cocktail) and helps with your bags. Don't worry if you arrive too early; the lobby boasts many air-conditioned seating areas, shops and even a Starbucks to pass the time. If you're feeling lucky, step into the hotel's casino, which is the largest in Aruba, to try your hand at the slots or tables.

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The Lobby Bar

Source: Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino/ Diamond PR Sip on an Aloe Spitz and snack on the seared tuna tataki at The Lobby Bar.

The Lobby Bar boasts a large menu of Japanese dishes from seared tuna tataki to fresh nigiri and maki. If you're a fan of an Aperol Spritz, try the eatery's refreshing Aloe Spritz after returning from a long day of basking in the sun.

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The Rooms

Source: Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino/ Diamond PR The renovated restrooms at the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino boast a modern aesthetic.

After a day of travel and fun, lay your head down in one of the hotel's newly renovated rooms. The space has a modern aesthetic with lots of natural light. When you wake up from a night of amazing sleep, sip your coffee out on your balcony as you gaze at the ocean. The bathroom is a highlight, with the shower's dial being on the opposite end of the showerhead, in case you don't want to get your hair wet with a quick shower. They also include double vanities with marble countertops, back-lit mirrors, lightwood accents and open shelving, blending a luxe aesthetic with practicality.

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The Pool

Source: Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino/ Diamond PR The main pool at the Aruba Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino includes a swim-up bar and an incredible view of the ocean.

As you walk past the check-in desk in the lobby, you pass through the doors into the first pool, where adults and their children can enjoy their vacation together. Grab a cocktail from the swim-up bar as you gaze at the ocean from the water and mingle with the other guests.

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H2Oasis Adults-Only Pool and Cabanas

Source: Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino/ Diamond PR Rent a luxurious poolside cabana at the H2Oasis adults-only pool.

If you want a quieter stay by the pool, rent a cabana at the H2Oasis adults-only pool. For $250 per day, relax in your own space while sipping on champagne in the shade.

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Mandara Spa at the Marriott Resort & Aruba Ocean Club

Source: Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino/ Diamond PR Use the Mandara Spa's cold plunge and hot tub before your massage or facial.

Step into the resort's tranquil Mandara Spa, complete with a sauna, steam room, cold plunge and hot tub. Before your massage, facial or other treatment performed by one of the spa's skilled masseuses and estheticians, lie out on the sun deck to fully take in your experience.

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Mercát Restaurant

Source: Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino/ Diamond PR Mercát's vast array of dishes is inspired by flavors of Spain, Italy, Lebanon and Greece.

Mercát Restaurant can host you for breakfast, lunch and dinner. With a menu inspired by flavors of Spain, Italy, Lebanon, and Greece, their pasta list is a particular highlight — in addition to the short rib ragu. If you're in the mood for a cocktail, the Kiwi Bird Spritz is delicious.

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Dine on the Beach at Atardi Restaurant

Source: Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino/ Diamond PR Dine on the beach and watch the sunset at Atardi Restaurant.