Arus Amarian: A Television Star and Inspirational Leader Is Making the World a Better Place.
In the world of show business, where bright lights and high ratings often measure success, Arus (Arusiak) Amarian stands out not just for her remarkable talent but for her profound mission in life. As an international award winning producer, television host, and expert in emotional intelligence and soft skills, Arus has made an indelible mark on the media industry. Still, her vision is to transform lives and empower women worldwide.
A Television Phenomenon
At just 17 years old, Arus began her journey into television, quickly ascending the ranks to become a producer for various shows and programs. On a Californian TV channel, she hosts her own talk show — the Amarian Talk Show — where she interviews leaders, thinkers, and experts from the self-development world. Her talk show has since evolved into a platform for deep, meaningful discussions that resonate with viewers around the globe, offering valuable insights into personal growth and emotional resilience.
A Global Producer with a Vision
Television is merely one dimension of Arus’s broad influence. She is also a global producer with a rich history of orchestrating large-scale events, from music awards to international concerts. One of her crowning achievements was the revival of a comedy channel, which she guided from low ratings to becoming the leader in its market. Arus also launched a new music TV channel in the UK, demonstrating her global perspective and innovative approach.
Despite her numerous successes, Arus faced one of the most challenging moments in her career in 2018 as the producer of one of the largest European music awards. Just three days before the event, 70% of the lineup suddenly dropped out, even though all the performances, videos, and preparations were tailored for them, with millions already invested. This unexpected blow was the result of behind-the-scenes interference from competitors.
However, Arus didn’t back down. She quickly rallied and managed to bring in new artists, including international stars and performers who either had no interest in the competing music holding or had strained relationships with them. Her leadership played a key role in keeping the entire team and all contractors united through the crisis. No one gave up, and together, they achieved what seemed impossible—completely reworking the event in just three days, from performances to visuals. Thanks to Arus's unwavering leadership, the event not only happened but was a remarkable success.
Arus’s Self Development Journey
After achieving remarkable success in her career, Arus encountered burnout, which prompted a deep, personal journey toward balance that spanned 15 years. With a degree in psychology and having completed a wide range of advanced psychological training courses, including profiling at the Institute for the Study of Lies, she continuously sought ways to enhance her expertise. She explored numerous psychological qualifications and professional development programs, honing her skills in emotional intelligence, soft skills, and understanding human behavior.
Her quest for balance extended beyond the realm of traditional psychology. Arus traveled the world, immersing herself in both Western psychological practices and Eastern teachings. From meditative practices like Vipassana to various forms of mindfulness and self-awareness, she sought out transformative experiences in different cultures. This extensive personal and professional exploration eventually led her to a profound realization: in an era where women are increasingly striving for career success, many face the same struggles she once did. With this in mind, she created the "Balance of Life" course, using her own journey as the foundation to help others achieve the same equilibrium.
Life Balance: Building a Holistic Approach to Success
One of the projects closest to Arus’s heart is her course, Life Balance. It was born from her personal experiences with burnout, the feeling of being stretched too thin between professional and personal obligations. Through her own journey of recovery, Arus created this program to help women develop healthier, more sustainable relationships with themselves, their families, their communities, and their careers.
Life Balance goes beyond the traditional self-help course. It integrates teachings from emotional intelligence, psychology, and spiritual practices, offering participants a holistic toolkit for personal growth. Arus guides them through understanding their emotional triggers, identifying limiting beliefs, and, most importantly, discovering how to build a life that aligns with their inner values.
"Success, to me, is not just about achieving career goals," Arus explains. "It’s about finding harmony in every aspect of your life—mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. I created Life Balance to help others understand that you don’t have to sacrifice one part of your life to succeed in another. Balance is the key."
The program also places a strong emphasis on setting boundaries, cultivating emotional awareness, and developing the soft skills necessary to navigate both personal and professional relationships. Participants leave with a clear plan for maintaining this newfound balance long after the course ends. Through Life Balance, Arus hopes to equip women with the tools they need to face modern challenges without losing themselves in the process.
EmpowerHer Event: A Global Movement for Women’s Empowerment
In this event, two of Arus's key skills come together—her experience in producing large-scale events and her expertise as a speaker and mentor. The EmpowerHer event is a monumental initiative that provides women with a unique space to connect, learn, and grow.
It is more than just a forum—it’s a movement designed to uplift women from all walks of life, equipping them with the confidence, knowledge, and tools to unlock their full potential. Arus's vision for EmpowerHer stems from her deep belief that every woman, no matter her background, career stage, or personal circumstances, deserves the opportunity to thrive.
"The EmpowerHer event is a place where women can come together to be inspired, share their stories, and gain practical tools for success," she says. "I want to create a space where every woman feels seen, heard, and supported."
EmpowerHer Event is an annual event held multiple times a year across various states.
A Platform for Growth and Community
EmpowerHer attracts thought leaders, business experts, and motivational speakers from across the globe. It offers diverse workshops and keynote sessions covering topics from building a career in male-dominated industries to breaking personal barriers and embracing one’s full potential. Arus ensures that the event provides attendees with practical strategies for personal and professional growth, while fostering a sense of belonging and community.
"We focus on real, actionable insights," Arus explains. "Women will leave EmpowerHer Event not just feeling motivated but with tangible steps they can implement in their careers and personal lives. It’s about giving them the power to reshape their own narratives."
Beyond the practical knowledge, EmpowerHer is a space for emotional healing and meaningful connection. Many attendees will form lasting friendships and partnerships, and they will find mentors and peers who will continue to support their journeys long after the event concludes.
Inspiring Leadership
What truly sets Arus Amarian apart is her ability to turn personal struggles into fuel for more tremendous success. She now dedicates her life to helping others avoid the same pitfalls. "I’ve walked the path from burnout to balance, from victimhood to empowerment," she shares. "Now, I want to help others do the same."
Through her work in television, her innovative courses, and her global events, Arus has become a beacon of hope and resilience for women worldwide. Her message is clear: true success comes not from external achievements but from the inner peace and balance we create for ourselves.
Arus Amarian is not just a name in the world of media and production—she is a symbol of strength, inspiration, and unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. With her sights set on expanding both the Life Balance program and the EmpowerHer event, Arus’s impact is only just beginning.