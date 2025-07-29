EXCLUSIVE Ashby Gentry Teases 'Crazy' Ending to 'My Life With the Walter Boys' Season 2: 'I Did Not See It Coming' Source: MEGA In an exclusive interview with OK!, Ashby Gentry gave a sneak peek at what to expect from Season 2 of 'My Life With the Walter Boys.' Carrie Berk Contact us by Email July 29 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Did Ashby Gentry accidentally just spill My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 finale details? In an exclusive interview with OK! about his Invisalign partnership, the actor, 25, dished about the "crazy" ending that's in store for the Netflix series' return.

Source: MEGA Ashby Gentry stars in 'My Life With the Walter Boys.'

"It was crazy. I was like, 'What?'" he expressed. "I was literally like, 'Oh my God.' If you thought the Season 1 ending was bad, as in insane, Season 2 is even more of a 'what?'" Gentry didn't get to read the finale script until he had already filmed several episodes. "I actually did not see it coming. I filmed the whole season, and I was like, 'What?'" he said. "One of the actors was privy to what happens and kept it from all of us very effectively. I was like, 'Whoa, you knew this was going to happen the whole time?'"

Source: Netflix/YouTube 'My Life With the Walter Boys' Season 2 drops August 28.

The TV star also kept some secrets of his own about the future of the characters while he was on set. "There was some stuff I knew that was gonna happen the whole time that I was told not to share," he revealed. "Nikki [Rodriguez] and Noah [LaLonde] were like, 'I can't believe you knew that that was gonna happen.' I wasn't allowed to say anything."

Source: MEGA 'My Life With the Walter Boys' is confirmed for a Season 3.

Season 1 followed a love triangle between Jackie (Rodriguez) and brothers Alex (Gentry) and Cole (LaLonde). At the end of the season, Jackie kissed Cole at a wedding, then returned to New York. She left the siblings behind, along with a romantic commitment to either teen. Gentry insists the plot comes full circle in Season 2. "I think you can expect the natural conclusion of what was set up in Season 1," he asserted. "Watching the full thing, it feels, in a way, almost like a part one, part two...and then in Season 3, it almost feels like it's a new story that's starting. I don't know too much about Season 3, but based on what I've been told about it, that's how it feels. And so Season 2 is very much dealing with everything that happened in the first season." The actor hopes Season 3 will take Alex to a "crazy place [he] wasn't expecting," which is what he "ask[s] the showrunner for every year." "I got that in Season 2, for sure, and based on what I've heard about Season 3, I get that again, which I'm really excited about," he teased.

Ashby Gentry's Invisalign Collaboration

@ashbygentry q&a about my experience with @invisalign aligners! #InvisalignPartner link in my bio to take the #Invisalign Smile Quiz :) ♬ original sound - ashbygentry Source: @ashbygentry/TikTok Ashby Gentry is partnering with Invisalign.