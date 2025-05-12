Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis Have 'Evolved' Into 'Serious, Responsible and Devoted Parents' Since Welcoming Their Daughter
In a stunning twist, Ashley Benson and husband Brandon Davis are waving goodbye to their wild partying days for the sweet chaos of parenthood. Since welcoming their daughter in February 2024, insiders revealed the couple’s world has completely shifted.
"Ashley’s personality has changed since she became a mother," said a longtime collaborator of the Pretty Little Liars alum, 35, who has witnessed this dramatic transformation firsthand. "Even though she and Brandon went into their partnership explicitly wanting to raise a family together, the turnaround since then has been surprising."
The dynamic duo, who tied the knot in November 2023 after a whirlwind engagement in July, are embracing their roles as devoted parents. Davis, the 43-year-old grandson of billionaire oil tycoon Marvin Davis, had a notorious past — rumored romances with stars like Mischa Barton and a wild friendship with party queen Paris Hilton in the mid-2000s. It seemed a match made in heaven for Benson, whose dating history reads like a celebrity yearbook, featuring names like G-Eazy, Cara Delevingne and Chord Overstreet.
"Everybody who knows them assumed that once they had a kid, they would rely on an army of nannies and domestic help so that they could keep up their active social lives, but that has not been the case," the insider spilled to RadarOnline.com. "In relatively short order, they have evolved into serious, responsible and devoted parents."
Pregnant and glowing in January 2024, Benson opened up to LADYGUNN Magazine about her changing world, stating, "Being a parent is gonna f------ change everything."
She reflected on falling in love with Davis, noting, "The person that I’ve always wanted to be, I was becoming... which ironically is when I connected with Brandon."
The source emphasized that Benson’s laid-back approach to life has transformed into a cozy domestic routine with her husband. "This lifestyle suits them a lot better than chasing party after party and hanging out with people they’ve been friends with since their early twenties," the source spilled.
The evolution is even more pronounced for Davis, who was known as the party king for years. "Maybe the change with Brandon has been more noticeable because he was such a mad man about the partying for so many years,” the insider added. “But Ashley has turned everything in her life around to be a mom, and the only thing people are wondering is, why didn’t do this years ago?"
On her daughter Aspen’s first birthday, Benson shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, declaring, "One year of being your mommy. From the moment you came into my life, everything changed in the most beautiful way."
She added, "I have never loved anything as much as I love you. Waking up to you every day is the best gift I have ever received. My forever best friend and my little girl. Happy birthday my sweet Aspen, forever and always, your mommy."
For Benson and Davis, the transition into parenthood has undoubtedly been "an extreme change all around," but as insiders confirmed, it’s "a welcome one."