Ashley Benson Ditches Her Bra in Low-Cut Top: Hot Photo

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Ashley Benson turned heads with a stunning new selfie that showed off her effortless summer style. The Pretty Little Liars alum shared a close-up photo on social media wearing a plunging black lace camisole with delicate spaghetti straps. Benson appeared to go braless beneath the low-cut top, letting the intricate lace details stand out as she looked into the camera with minimal makeup and loose, natural waves.

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Source: @ashleybenson/Instagram Ashley Benson shared new summer photos on social media, including a stylish selfie.

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The sunlit snap highlighted the actress' relaxed beauty, with warm light streaming into the cozy room behind her and adding to the laid-back vibe. “Summer,” she wrote in the post's caption.

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A Casual Look With a Scenic Backdrop

Source: @ashleybenson/Instagram The 'Pretty Little Liars' star also posted a second outfit featuring a cream-colored midi dress.

In another photo from the same post, Benson changed into a breezy cream-colored midi dress while posing inside a spacious living room. She completed the casual yet polished outfit with a dark baseball cap, sunglasses and black heels. The actress stood in front of floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking rolling green hills, while the home's rustic interior featured wood floors, a stone fireplace and cozy furnishings. Fans quickly filled the comments section with compliments. “Prettiest ❤️❤️,” Brooks Nader gushed. Another added, “you look perfect.” “You are so beautiful, my love.😍,” a third raved. “Chic summer!” a fourth mentioned.

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Benson Mourned Her Beloved Dog

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Source: @ashleybenson/Instagram The new post comes one month after Ashley Benson announced the death of her beloved dog Olive.

The latest post comes about a month after Benson shared the heartbreaking news that her beloved dog Olive had died at 17 years old. On June 8, the actress revealed on social media that her Shih Tzu Maltese mix had passed away. “My sweet baby girl. You have been by my side for 17 years. You were my best friend. My first child. My whole heart,” she wrote in an Instagram post featuring photos of the pair together throughout the years. In the first image, Olive rested on Benson's chest as they relaxed on a sofa on a sunny day while looking at the camera. “Most loyal loving kind fun and gentle baby I’ve ever met. Mommy will miss you. My heart is in a million pieces. Thank you for giving me the best 17 years of my life,” she concluded.

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Former Costars Offer Their Support

Source: @ashleybenson/Instagram Ashley Benson previously revealed that Olive frequently accompanied her to the 'Pretty Little Liars' set.