Ashley Benson Ditches Her Bra in Low-Cut Top: Hot Photo
July 13 2026, Published 10:54 a.m. ET
Ashley Benson turned heads with a stunning new selfie that showed off her effortless summer style.
The Pretty Little Liars alum shared a close-up photo on social media wearing a plunging black lace camisole with delicate spaghetti straps. Benson appeared to go braless beneath the low-cut top, letting the intricate lace details stand out as she looked into the camera with minimal makeup and loose, natural waves.
The sunlit snap highlighted the actress' relaxed beauty, with warm light streaming into the cozy room behind her and adding to the laid-back vibe.
“Summer,” she wrote in the post's caption.
A Casual Look With a Scenic Backdrop
In another photo from the same post, Benson changed into a breezy cream-colored midi dress while posing inside a spacious living room.
She completed the casual yet polished outfit with a dark baseball cap, sunglasses and black heels.
The actress stood in front of floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking rolling green hills, while the home's rustic interior featured wood floors, a stone fireplace and cozy furnishings.
Fans quickly filled the comments section with compliments.
“Prettiest ❤️❤️,” Brooks Nader gushed.
Another added, “you look perfect.”
“You are so beautiful, my love.😍,” a third raved.
“Chic summer!” a fourth mentioned.
Benson Mourned Her Beloved Dog
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The latest post comes about a month after Benson shared the heartbreaking news that her beloved dog Olive had died at 17 years old.
On June 8, the actress revealed on social media that her Shih Tzu Maltese mix had passed away.
“My sweet baby girl. You have been by my side for 17 years. You were my best friend. My first child. My whole heart,” she wrote in an Instagram post featuring photos of the pair together throughout the years.
In the first image, Olive rested on Benson's chest as they relaxed on a sofa on a sunny day while looking at the camera.
“Most loyal loving kind fun and gentle baby I’ve ever met. Mommy will miss you. My heart is in a million pieces. Thank you for giving me the best 17 years of my life,” she concluded.
Former Costars Offer Their Support
Benson's former Pretty Little Liars castmates and colleagues quickly shared heartfelt messages in the comments section.
“My heart is breaking for you. I know she is chasing butterflies w Romeo and Juliet but the pain is so real. Love you so much. ❤️,” Pretty Little Liars executive producer and showrunner Marlene King commented.
Keegan Allen penned, “❤️❤️❤️ sweet girl. Sending love to you,” while Tyler Blackburn left a single broken heart emoji.
“I remember when I first met her and how small she was. I know how much you loved her & will continue to. Love you ash. I know this is tough ❤️🩹,” Lucy Hale wrote.
Benson has spoken about her close bond with Olive several times over the years.
“I feel like they're more human than dog-like,” she told People in 2018 of Olive and her Brussels Griffon, Walter.
She continued, “Olive likes her independence. She is mostly, like, by herself unless she wants to cuddle.”
The actress also revealed that Olive was a regular visitor on the Pretty Little Liars set during the hit show's seven-season run, which recently celebrated its 16th anniversary.
“I used to bring them on PLL a lot. Before I had Walter, Olive would come with me and she’d always be at the soundboard. I'd be filming and then I'd be getting pictures sent to my phone of Olive, like, doing all the little monitor things. They just love being around anyone and everyone especially Walter,” Benson said of her pups.