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Ashley Park Recalls Life-Saving Blood Transfusions During Teenage Cancer Battle

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Source: MEGA

Ashley Park credited her survival as a teenager to the blood transfusions she received while suffering from leukemia.

Sept. 28 2026, Updated 8:32 a.m. ET

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Ashley Park is remembering the blood transfusions that helped her survive leukemia as a teenager.

"I had more interactions with blood transfusions than with people for those eight months as a 15-year-old," Park said during a September 24 appearance on TODAY.

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Ashley Park Said Blood Donations Saved Her Life

Image of Ashley Park.
Source: MEGA

Ashley Park said being part of the We Give Blood campaign is personal to her, given her past experience.

The actress discussed her experience while promoting the We Give Blood campaign, a partnership involving Abbott and the Big Ten schools that encourages young adults to donate.

Park also recalled the treatment she received as a teenager.

"A huge part of my treatment, I was heavily reliant on blood and platelet transfusions," she said. "Those blood donations save lives, save lives like mine."

The Emily in Paris star said the experience made the campaign personal for her, particularly because many young donors may not realize who could ultimately depend on their contribution.

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The Actress Recalled Feeling Isolated During Treatment

Image of Ashley Park.
Source: MEGA

Ashley Park said knowing people donated blood gave her comfort.

Park spent eight months as an inpatient while undergoing treatment, with her contact largely limited to medical staff and her mother and grandmother.

She recalled how knowing people had donated the blood she was receiving helped comfort her during the lengthy procedures.

"I remember vividly thinking sometimes, oh, I guess, this two-hour long transfusion, it kind of feels like someone's there with me," said the Tony-nominated Broadway actor.

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Ashley Park Urged People to Donate Blood

Image of Ashley Park.
Source: MEGA

Ashley Park reminded viewers that a 10-minute blood donation can help save a life.

Park also used the TODAY appearance to reflect on the personal significance of the campaign.

"My message firstly is to anybody who's donating blood. Thank you so much," she said. "10 minutes out of your day and one donation, you're helping save a life."

She encouraged students to participate in the We Give Blood competition, noting that 25 percent of blood donors currently are over 65.

Ashley Park Was Diagnosed with Leukemia at 15

Image of Ashley Park.
Source: MEGA

Ashley Park's battle with leukemia kept her in the hospital for eight months.

Park previously recalled how the illness first disrupted her life as a high school sophomore.

"I remember it was a couple days before Christmas break. I went for a checkup because I couldn't make it through dance classes. I couldn't climb the stairs at school and all this stuff," Park told Broadway.com in 2018. "The doctor was like, 'You need to go to the emergency room right now. There's something that's not right.'"

Park checked into the hospital that evening and remained there for eight months. "I had six rounds of chemo, and I was in a hospital for most of that year," the 35-year-old said at the time.

After completing treatment, Park returned to school and performing. She eventually built a career that included Broadway roles and her starring role as Mindy Chen in Emily in Paris.

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