Ashley Parker Angel's High Level Science and GNC Launch Heart and Men's Health Formulas: All the Details

Ashley Parker Angel, who rose to fame as a member of the boy band group O-Town, is on a mission to help others feel their best selves. On Wednesday, February 11, High Level Science®, a premium, medical-grade supplement brand co-founded by pop-culture icon and wellness advocate Angel and world-renowned master interventional cardiologist David G. Rizik, MD, FACC, MSCAI, and GNC, the worldwide leader in health and wellness, announced a new partnership.

Source: @ashley_parker_angel/Instagram Ashley Parker Angel is focused on his health.

"The collaboration brings two of High Level Science’s flagship formulas – High Level Man®, a 12-in-1 testosterone support formula, and High Level Heart + Body + Mind™ – to The Drop, by GNC, the retailer’s innovation hub for breakthrough wellness brands," the press release reads.

High Level Science was created to “bridge the gap between what medicine knows and what high-performance humans need.” "Every formula is built with clinically studied ingredients, medical-grade sourcing, and full label transparency with no proprietary blends, no synthetic dyes, no seed oils, and no unnecessary fillers," the press release continues.

Source: @ashley_parker_angel/Instagram Ashley Parker Angel co-founded High Level Science.

“We built High Level Science so people could access the same caliber of formulation you’d expect in elite clinical and performance settings, without needing a medical degree to decode the label,” Angel said about the collab. “Partnering with GNC and The Drop allows us to bring that vision to a much larger audience, while staying true to our values around clinical science, transparency and real-world results.”

Source: Courtesy of High Level Science High Level Science was created to 'bridge the gap between what medicine knows and what high-performance humans need.'

Heart + Body + Mind™ is a daily foundation formula that combines: Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) from sustainably sourced from juvenile marine life harvested early in the food chain

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) in a highly bioavailable form

Vitamin E for antioxidant support

“As a cardiologist, I’ve seen firsthand how gaps in cardiovascular and metabolic health can impact quality of life long before symptoms show up,” added Dr. Rizik. “Heart + Body + Mind and High Level Man are built from clinically studied ingredients and dosages, with the goal of helping people support their heart, brain and hormone health proactively, as part of a daily routine that is simple and sustainable.” According to the press release, "The formula is intended to support cardiovascular health, brain performance, and cellular energy in a single daily routine – particularly for adults focused on longevity, heart health and mental clarity. The ingredients are delivered in opaque, seed-oil-free softgels designed to help protect sensitive oils from oxidation and rancidity." "High Level Man® follows the same science-first philosophy. The 12-in-1 men’s health formula features a blend of botanical extracts, adaptogens, vitamins and minerals – including ashwagandha, fenugreek, tongkat ali, zinc, vitamin D3 and DIM – plus BioPerine® to support nutrient absorption. The formula is designed to support healthy testosterone levels, libido, stamina, muscle recovery, mental clarity and stress resilience without relying on stimulants or synthetic hormones," it continues.

High Level Science joins a curated lineup of emerging and established brands featured in The Drop by GNC, selected for scientific rigor, ingredient transparency and real-world performance. The Drop highlights standout product launches, breakthrough ingredients and exclusive formulas for consumers who want to stay at the forefront of health and wellness — all backed by GNC’s trusted standards for quality and safety. “The Drop is designed to give customers access to only the most interesting, science-minded brands in wellness, and High Level Science is a perfect example of that,” said Lauren Waksmunski, Sr. Category Merchant, GNC. “They’re combining physician-level formulation with clean sourcing and transparent labeling in a way that fits seamlessly with how GNC thinks about quality. We’re excited to bring Heart + Body + Mind and High Level Man to more customers who want medical-grade formulas in a trusted retail environment.”

Source: Courtesy of High Level Science Ashley Parker Angel is committed to getting his product out there.

Angel is committed to getting his product out there. "I built this from the ground up. I'm a co-founder. It's been exciting to see the response. Our generation is more keyed into how to look younger. We're aging better and feeling better. People are struggling with their mental health, so the easiest thing you can do is get on a proper supplement routine," he exclusively told OK!. "With High Level Science, it's backed by decades of medical research."