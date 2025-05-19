NEWS Ashley Paul: Glitter, Groove, and Global Hits

Article continues below advertisement

If music were a rom-com, Ashley Paul would be the dazzling lead with a killer soundtrack, high heels, and a microphone made of stardust. From heartbreak anthems to glittering disco-pop bangers, Ashley is that rare combination of power, poise, and pure pop magic. Let’s talk receipts: Her breakout hit as a teen, “When Boys Cry”, soared into the Top 20 on Billboard under Sony, announcing her arrival with drama and sparkle. Fast forward to 2025, and Ashley Paul has evolved into a sonic force of nature—her dance-floor gems crossing borders, breaking charts, and bending genres. Most recently, her smash single “Bingo Baby”—co-written with Ritchie Neville, the heartthrob lead singer of UK boy band Five—skyrocketed to #1 on Amazon Music Charts, #1 in Asia #1 in France ,SouthAmerica, and #2 in the U.S. Hitting over one million streams. The song is a pulsing anthem of freedom, flirty confidence, and infectious beats. Think Donna Summer meets Dua Lipa on a rollercoaster ride through a rainbow.

Article continues below advertisement

But Ashley isn’t just a pop princess—she’s building an empire. Her chart-crushing track “Dance U Gotta” (yes, the one that owned Glasgow Pride and had crowds going wild at Barrowlands Ballroom) was a celebration of resilience, written after a tough day with her gaze lifted toward the sky. Produced by none other than Lucas Marx—son of legendary singer-songwriter Richard Marx (“Right Here Waiting,” “Hazard”)—the track pulses with uplifting energy and timeless groove. Lucas, who has written for Carrie Underwood and Katy Perry, didn’t just co-write—he helped elevate Ashley into pop excellence with a personal stamp of musical brilliance. And yes, Richard Marx publicly applauded his son’s work with Ashley. Add to that the iconic names backing and collaborating with her—Joel Diamond, the Grammy-nominated producer with a résumé longer than the Vegas Strip, and Denise Pearson of Five Star fame—and you’ve got a recipe for sonic royalty. Ashley is also currently in the studio with legendary remixers and producers of Luv Foundation (UK) crafting a pop/house/disco banger designed to champion female empowerment and LGBTQ+ pride. It’s the sound of the future—and the voice is unmistakably hers. And DJs are here for it: StoneBridge, Utopia, Sirius XM BPM, DJ Epps, Breakfast Club, Kiss FM—all blasting Ashley Paul’s tracks across airwaves, satellite frequencies, and Pride parades worldwide. She’s not just in the mix; she is the mix.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Quotables from industry insiders speak volumes: “Ashley Paul is pure power pop seduction—what you get when talent, drive, and disco collide.” — Billboard Magazine “A pop icon in the making with staying power.” — On/Off Magazine “Ashley is an unsung hero in the new disco musical landscape.” — Artist Weekly With her high-energy performances, choreography that rivals her hooks, and availability for select shows and private events, Ashley Paul is turning every venue into a club and every listener into a believer.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans can catch Ashley Paul on stage at Chicago Pride on June 21st, sharing the stage with icons Deborah Cox and Jesse McCartney. Just named one of the Top Artists of 2025 by NY Weekly and LA Weekly, Ashley is being praised for her authenticity, flair, and genre-defying sound. When asked about her journey and what keeps her dancing through it all, Ashley put it simply: “Music is joy. Music is survival. And music is how I dance through it all—heels, heartbreaks, and high notes included.” Adorable? Absolutely. Sexy? No question. A walking, singing romantic comedy with a glitter cannon for a soul? Without a doubt. Ashley Paul isn’t just having a moment. She is the moment. And she’s only just getting started.