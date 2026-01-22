ATOM Group Enters U.S. Market Through Strategic Talent Distribution Venture

Article continues below advertisement

ATOM Group has formally entered the United States entertainment and digital content market following the signing of a term sheet with Rogelio Archilla, professionally known as Don Perry, founder of Dos Rican Consulting, LLC. The agreement establishes a strategic joint venture to form ATOM Distribution, a U.S.-incorporated business unit dedicated to the promotion, commercialization, and distribution of talent-driven content and related media assets. The venture represents a significant milestone in ATOM Group’s broader international expansion strategy. ATOM Distribution will be incorporated as a Delaware entity, with ATOM Group holding a majority ownership position and operational control. Governance will be managed through a four-member Board of Directors, a structure designed to balance strategic oversight with operational efficiency. A management incentive pool has also been created to support future senior hires and long-term growth initiatives.

The new entity is intended to address the growing convergence between talent, digital media, and platform-driven monetization. Rather than operating as a traditional agency or studio, ATOM Distribution has been positioned as a focused commercial channel that aligns curated talent networks with scalable distribution infrastructure. ATOM Group will contribute its proprietary technology platforms and operational execution capabilities, including its AI-native social platform JGGL and its generative AI studio Arteki. These ecosystems are designed to integrate content creation, planning, distribution, and monetization within a unified framework. Don Perry will contribute exclusive access to his talent roster, creative projects, and international business network, supporting deal origination and commercial development. With decades of experience across the U.S. and global entertainment industries, Perry is widely known for his discretion and long-standing relationships at senior levels of the industry. Commenting on the agreement, Dmitry Saksonov, Founding Partner at ATOM Group, said that ATOM Distribution represents a broad range of ATOM Group’s media and content production initiatives, including JGGL and Arteki. He noted that the combination of platform technology with an established talent network is intended to create a vehicle designed for long-term value creation in the U.S. market.

