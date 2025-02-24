NEWS Attorney Hillary Walsh: From Rural Kansas Republican to Immigration Law Trailblazer

Hillary Walsh’s journey into immigration law started far from the borderlands of Arizona or the courtrooms of Washington, D.C. Raised in a small town in Kansas, she grew up in a conservative, predominantly white community where immigration issues never crossed her mind. Politics in her hometown leaned Republican, and her early worldview reflected those values. It wasn’t until law school that Walsh began to see immigration not just as a policy issue, but as a deeply personal struggle for millions of people. “Growing up, I didn’t know anyone who was undocumented,” Walsh said. “It wasn’t until I started practicing law that I began to see the human cost of our immigration system.” Her legal education broadened her perspective, but it was her early career that cemented her shift from policy observer to advocate.

A Legal Career Built on Second Chances During law school, she started handling cases that exposed the vulnerabilities of undocumented immigrants, particularly survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking. Helping these clients get status after they had experienced such great hardship in the U.S. was like helping them get a second chance at their dreams. Rather than focusing on business immigration or employment visas—areas that many large firms prioritize—Walsh gravitated toward cases that involved people at risk of deportation with limited legal options. She founded New Frontier Immigration Law in 2019, building a legal team dedicated to helping undocumented immigrants obtain legal status, often through humanitarian protections such as T visas and the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

Expanding Legal Services with a Trauma-Informed Model New Frontier Immigration Law is structured differently from traditional law firms. Walsh developed a trauma-informed approach, meaning attorneys and legal assistants are trained to recognize the emotional and psychological impacts of trauma on clients. Many of the firm’s cases involve survivors of abuse, trafficking, or prolonged detention, making sensitivity and careful communication crucial. Walsh’s firm has served over 4,000 clients in the past six years, making it one of Arizona’s fastest-growing immigration law firms. Unlike many law firms, Walsh’s firm operates with a global team, allowing it to reach clients well beyond the state’s borders. It has also focused heavily on education, producing resources for immigrants who might not know their legal rights. Beyond legal advocacy, Walsh founded the New Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit that provides therapy and other support services to immigrant survivors. “Immigration status is just one part of the puzzle,” she said. “For many of our clients, there’s also a need for healing from years of fear, exploitation, and instability.”

Shifting Public Perception of Undocumented Immigrants Walsh’s work extends beyond legal services. She has used media platforms, including her TEDx Talk Captives Among Us: How U.S. Immigration Law Perpetuates Domestic Violence, to challenge public narratives about undocumented immigrants. She frequently speaks about how current immigration policies can trap abuse survivors in dangerous situations, forcing them to choose between staying with an abusive partner or risking deportation. She also emphasizes that many undocumented individuals have been in the United States for years, contributing to their communities, raising families, and paying taxes. Her firm’s expansion into cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, and Las Vegas reflects a broader mission to change how immigration law is practiced and perceived. Recognition and the Next Phase of Advocacy Walsh’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. In 2024, she was named to Inc. Magazine’s Female Founders 250 list, and her firm has been recognized for four consecutive years as Arizona’s fastest-growing law firm. She was also awarded the ATHENA Award, which honors leaders who advance women and social change.