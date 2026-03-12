Aubrey O'Day Barely Covers Her Assets in Scandalously Small String Bikini: Photos
March 12 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET
Aubrey O'Day is starting her summer early by posing in a scandalously small string bikini.
"Disappearing for a while is good for the soul… @FashionNova," the Danity Kane member, 42, captioned a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Monday, March 9.
Aubrey O'Day Stunned in New Bikini Photos
The steamy photo series began with the blonde bombshell posing in a black-and-white bikini as she waded in the shallow water of a luxurious swimming pool. The "Ride for You" singer wore her hair in big, tousled waves as she gave the camera a sultry smolder.
In another sizzling photo, the Making the Band alum slipped into an even skimpier bikini, with just two white flowers barely covering her chest. The tiny string bikini bottoms left almost nothing to the imagination.
O'Day toned it down by wearing a white one-piece swimsuit that accentuated her curves before changing into a brown string bikini and posing on the beach.
Fans Rushed to the Comments Section
"Wow, absolutely stunning 😍," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another user added, "Soooooo gorgeous! You have the most beautiful soul!🩷💕🩷💕🩷."
Aubrey O'Day's Post Included a Mystery Man
O'Day continued to turn up the heat with PDA-packed photos alongside a mystery man. One shot showed the duo strolling hand in hand along the beach, while another captured them sharing a steamy kiss.
The identity of the man remains a mystery as the singer has yet to confirm a new relationship.
Aubrey O'Day's Relationship History
O'Day is known for her past relationships with Jersey Shore alum Pauly D and Donald Trump Jr.
The "Show Stopper" singer is believed to have had an affair with Trump Jr., 48, in 2011, while she dated the DJ, 45, on and off from 2016 to 2018.
O'Day has spoken candidly about her former romances in the past, emphasizing that the two men couldn't be more different, as she thinks much more highly of the president's son.
“The fact that I do interviews and they say, ‘Oh we should’ve known you were with Don because you were with Pauly’ and they say these names in the same sentence and I’m like, ‘Whoa!'" she said during an appearance on the "Sofia With an F" podcast in July 2023. “That to me hurts the most because a guy that had a tanning bed in his home in Rhode Island that was chosen to be part of a show that was made to laugh at them is so beyond different than Donald Trump Jr. They are not even in the same league.”
She also admitted that she didn't think she'd find another love as strong as what she had with Trump.
“I think, to find what him and I had, is probably going to be very, very difficult. And I’m not banking on it,” she explained. “I completely gave up on [love] after that, which is how I was able to be with Pauly. I mean, he doesn’t own a book, he doesn’t read. It’s not somebody that would have been for me.”