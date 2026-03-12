Aubrey O'Day Barely Covers Her Assets in Scandalously Small String Bikini: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey O'Day is starting her summer early by posing in a scandalously small string bikini. "Disappearing for a while is good for the soul… @FashionNova," the Danity Kane member, 42, captioned a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Monday, March 9.

Aubrey O'Day Stunned in New Bikini Photos

Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Aubrey O'Day showed off her curves in a carousel of bikini photos.

The steamy photo series began with the blonde bombshell posing in a black-and-white bikini as she waded in the shallow water of a luxurious swimming pool. The "Ride for You" singer wore her hair in big, tousled waves as she gave the camera a sultry smolder. In another sizzling photo, the Making the Band alum slipped into an even skimpier bikini, with just two white flowers barely covering her chest. The tiny string bikini bottoms left almost nothing to the imagination. O'Day toned it down by wearing a white one-piece swimsuit that accentuated her curves before changing into a brown string bikini and posing on the beach.

Fans Rushed to the Comments Section

Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Aubrey O'Day left little to the imagination in a tiny white bikini.

"Wow, absolutely stunning 😍," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another user added, "Soooooo gorgeous! You have the most beautiful soul!🩷💕🩷💕🩷."

Aubrey O'Day's Post Included a Mystery Man

Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Aubrey O'Day included a photo with a mystery man.

O'Day continued to turn up the heat with PDA-packed photos alongside a mystery man. One shot showed the duo strolling hand in hand along the beach, while another captured them sharing a steamy kiss. The identity of the man remains a mystery as the singer has yet to confirm a new relationship.

Aubrey O'Day's Relationship History

Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Aubrey O'Day is known for her relationships with Pauly D and Donald Trump Jr.