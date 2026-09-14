aurami takes its ai powered nail tech backstage at new york fashion week

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NEW YORK — Backstage at New York Fashion Week, there is usually no shortage of last-minute beauty decisions. Hair gets changed, makeup gets touched up and, sometimes, nails need to happen fast. This season, Aurami brought a little technology into the mix. The beauty tech brand took its AI-powered nail painting device backstage at ALIENANT’s New York Fashion Week show, where models had their nails done as part of the final runway preparations. The device is designed to complete a full gel manicure in about 15 minutes, using AI-powered precision and specially formulated gel pods to automatically paint each nail. For a backstage environment, where models can move from hair to makeup to wardrobe in a matter of minutes, the timing came in handy.

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Source: Jules Marfing

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The process is surprisingly simple: place your finger inside, let Aurami scan your nail and create a custom application, and the device takes care of the rest. It applies the gel from Aurami’s specially formulated pods before curing the nail to finish the look. “I didn’t expect it to be that quick,” one model said after trying Aurami backstage. “It was really easy, and I loved seeing the finished nail come together so fast.” And while 15 minutes might simply mean saving time for someone getting ready for a night out, at Fashion Week, it can mean something a little different: having the freedom to make a beauty decision at the last minute. Aurami is a beauty tech brand focused on making at-home beauty routines faster, easier and more flexible through AI-powered tools. Its first product brings automated gel nail painting into the home, giving users more control over when and how they do their nails.

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Source: Jules Marfing

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A traditional gel manicure usually requires more time and advance planning. Aurami points to a more immediate approach, where nail color can move more easily with an outfit, makeup look or last-minute styling decision. The device currently works with 24 gel colors, including 16 solid shades and eight dimensional cat-eye colors, giving users plenty of options to play with depending on their outfit, mood or the occasion. That emphasis on flexibility reflects Aurami’s broader philosophy: “Beauty on your terms.” The timing also feels fitting for the way beauty is changing. AI has already become part of how people discover products, experiment with makeup and find inspiration online. Aurami is taking that idea one step further by bringing the technology directly into the manicure itself.

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Source: Jules Marfing