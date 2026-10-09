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Aurora Culpo Says She Always Makes Sure Her 'Blended Family' Is 'Spending Time Together'

split pic of Aurora Culpo, Zac and her baby.
Source: @AURORACULPO/INSTAGRAM

Aurora Culpo is all about family time!

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Oct. 9 2026, Published 6:39 p.m. ET

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Aurora Culpo is all about being with her kiddos.

"We try to make sure we read together at night. Even when the day has been busy, it gives us that time together. It doesn’t always need to be a big outing or a whole planned activity," Culpo exclusively told OK! while celebrating Winnie the Pooh’s 100th anniversary at a special JAKKS Pacific celebration in Manhattan Beach, featuring the Disney Darlings Magical Birthday Surprises collection.

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image of Aurora Culpo has three kids.
Source: @AURORACULPO/INSTAGRAM

Aurora Culpo has three kids.

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  • "I try to make things special by spending time together, not by how much money I spend. We’re a blended family, and we make sure to include their dad and stepdad. Having everyone together and showing up for them is what matters to me," Culpo, who shares son Remi and daughter Soleil with ex Michael "Mikey" Bortone and daughter Selene with her fiancé, Zac Duvernet, added.

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    image of The mom-of-three said she has 'help' with her kids.
    Source: Charlie Nguyen

    The mom-of-three said she has 'help' with her kids.

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    Culpo also knows she can't do it "all" despite trying. "I have help, and I’m getting more comfortable admitting when something isn’t my strong suit. Having someone else help with homework is a good example. I’d rather spend that time enjoying my kids than getting frustrated over homework together," she said.

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    "You can’t please everybody, and sometimes your best effort isn’t enough. That’s ok. Sometimes you’re also not the best person for the job. One of my kids recently started tutoring, and it’s been great because I don’t love doing homework with my kids. I’d rather have someone help with that and bond with them in other ways," she added of motherhood.

    Culpo is also already thinking of being with her loved ones for the holiday season. "I’m actually excited to give fewer presents this year. I want to do more experiences and give them things that encourage them to use their imaginations. They already have plenty of stuff, including the Disney Darlings Magical Birthday Surprises Winnie the Pooh Doll," she said.

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    image of The star said she always spends time with her 'blended family.'
    Source: Charlie Nguyen

    The star said she always spends time with her 'blended family.'

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    Since her kiddos get a "lot of stuff" on their birthdays, she "pays attention to quality and what they actually gravitate toward and play with. Those are the things I like to hold onto."

    "You can learn a lot about what’s on your child’s mind by being a fly on the wall while they play. I love listening to the conversations and stories they come up with when they don’t realize anyone is paying attention," she continued.

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    image of The mom-of-three attended the event in California.
    Source: Charlie Nguyen

    The mom-of-three attended the event in California.

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    Culpo was on hand on October 8 as her children, Remi, Soleil and Selene, alongside Nicole Williams English and daughter India Moon English, came together to celebrate 100 years of Winnie the Pooh with JAKKS Pacific and its Disney Darlings Magical Birthday Surprises collection. "It’s fun when something I’m working on is also something my kids get excited about. I love toys that let them use their imaginations, and it’s especially sweet when they involve characters I remember from my own childhood," she shared. "I had a Winnie the Pooh mug growing up that I still use when I go to my parents’ house. It feels vintage now, but honestly, it felt vintage then too. It’s one of those things that brings me right back to being a kid."

    "I’m still using my old Pooh mug at my parents’ house, and now my kids have their own favorite characters. I love being able to share that with them," she added. "[My kids] love Pooh because he’s so relatable, and Tigger for his endless energy. We have plenty of that in our house — Believe me!"

    JAKKS Pacific’s Disney Darlings Magical Birthday Surprises collection features 13-inch interactive baby dolls inspired by Winnie the Pooh and his friends, including Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger. The dolls feature light-up starry cheeks, giggling sounds, feeding play and magical birthday surprises, along with birthday-themed accessories.

    The dolls retail for $49.99 and are available at Walmart, Target and Amazon.

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