OK Magazine
OK Magazine
OK LogoPHOTOS

Game, Set, Celebs! Inside All the Star-Studded Australian Open 2026 Parties, Matches & Moments

ok tennis australian open gallery
Source: 1hotels.melbourne/instagram;Piper Heidsieck

OK! is bringing you right inside the action.right inside Australian Open 2026

Jan. 18 2026, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

From court side VIPs to after-hours parties, the Australian Open 2026 has delivered just as much star power off the court as it has on it — and OK! is bringing you right inside the action.

From celebrity sightings and court side moments to exclusive events and buzzy brand activations, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the celeb side of Australia’s biggest tennis tournament.

Scroll down to see all the celebrity sightings from inside the Australian Open 2026.

gerard
Source: Courtesy of Piper-Heidsieck

Gerard Butler at the Piper-Heidsieck Dressing Room.

On Friday 16 January, Piper-Heidsieck, the Official Champagne of the Australian Open, hosted an exclusive 16-person VIP event in the Piper Heidsieck Dressing Room to kick off the summer of tennis.

Attending the Piper-Heidsieck Dressing Room Soiree was Hollywood actor Gerard Butler (above) and long-time partner Morgan Brown, alongside Mia Savio, partner of Matteo Arnaldi, and actors Tim Kano and Brett Tucker.

Guests enjoyed bespoke Piper-Heidsieck cocktails and an omakase dining experience, before heading to the On-Court seats presented by Piper Heidsieck to watch the exhibition match between Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime on Rod Laver Arena. Showcasing Piper-Heidsieck’s signature flamboyant French flair, guests were treated to a surprise cabaret experience; a glimpse of what awaits fans at the Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Bar at AO26.

matteo berrentini
Source: Photo courtesy of Oakwood Premier Melbourne’s “The Grand Slam Hour”  

Matteo Berrettini at Grand Slam Hour cocktail Event at Oakwood Premier.

Oakwood Premier Melbourne joined the thrills with its off-court celebration of world-class tennis with The Grand Slam Hour, a cocktail event hosted in the sophisticated Oak Lounge, and flooded with world-class players.

Held Friday, 16 January, a select number of VIP guests gathered for an up-close and personal experience, featuring Australian Open–inspired cocktails, delectable canapés, and exclusive meet-and-greet moments with some of the world’s most recognisable tennis players – just days ahead of the official commencement of the Open.

International stars including Matteo Berrettini, Belinda Bencic, Learner Tien, Clara Tauson, Karolína Plíšková, Hady Habib and Dayana Yastremska were among the guests in attendance with the elegant interiors of Oakwood Premier Melbourne providing the perfect backdrop for this AO event.

hotelmelbourne
Source: @1hotel.melbourne/instagram

Jannik Sinner and Naomi Osaka at pickleball pop-up at 1Hotel Melbourne.

Melbourne’s tennis season officially revved up on January 15 as Jannik Sinner and Naomi Osaka brought star power — and serious fun — to a pickleball pop-up at 1 Hotel Melbourne. The waterside venue was transformed into a lively sporting playground as fans soaked up the action in a relaxed, social setting.

The crowd was all smiles as the tennis superstars went head-to-head in a playful yet competitive match, with Aussie TV favourite Clint Stanaway on referee duty. Cheers rang out long after match point, rolling straight into courtside, tennis-inspired cocktails — a stylish toast to the start of Australian Open season.

altos
Source: Supplied by Altos Tequila

Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Altos Teqila Bar at Grand Slam Oval.

Bringing the vibrancy of Mexico to the Australian Open, Altos Tequila, the first official tequila of the Australian Open, shook things up on Friday at Casa Altos.

The lively, nine-metre tequila bar and lounge hosted Aussie tennis star and Altos Campaign Ambassador, Thanasi Kokkinakis, as he unveiled a larger-than-life tribute which paid homage to Kokkinakis and celebrated his shared spirit with Altos of confidence, celebration and connection. The exclusive 2.5-metre tribute of Kokkinakis was a hit with AO fans, adding a new layer of fun and social media moments to Grand Slam Oval.

