Australian Podcast Hosts Krystal and Tori Continue Growing ‘The Naked Truth Podcast’ With Unfiltered Industry Conversations
July 9 2026, Published 1:05 a.m. ET
Australian content creator Krystal Galtry is continuing to expand her reach beyond social media through The Naked Truth Podcast, a show she co-hosts with Tori that features candid conversations with guests from the adult entertainment industry and beyond.
The podcast, which recently launched a new Instagram account after losing its previous page, has spent more than a year building an audience through unfiltered discussions about life, relationships, work, and the realities of working in an often misunderstood industry.
‘The Naked Truth Podcast’ Was Created to Fill a Gap in Australia
According to the hosts, the podcast began after they noticed there were few Australian platforms openly discussing the adult industry and the experiences of the people working in it.
While podcasts covering entertainment, relationships, and influencer culture are common, Krystal and Tori felt there was still a lack of open conversations surrounding adult content creation in Australia, where they say the subject remains relatively taboo.
Since launching the show, the pair have interviewed both women and men working in the industry, allowing guests to share their personal stories, career experiences, and perspectives in a long-form format.
The podcast’s new Instagram page serves as a hub for episodes, clips, and updates following the loss of their previous account.
Podcast Success Has Led to Industry Event Opportunities
As the podcast’s profile has grown, Krystal and Tori have received opportunities to appear at major adult industry events throughout Australia.
The duo were invited to serve as co-hosts at Australian Sexpo events and hosted their first event in Melbourne earlier this year. They have also performed live podcast recordings on stage at SXhibition Australia, bringing their conversational style directly to event audiences.
Their expansion has not been limited to Australia. Last year, the hosts traveled to Las Vegas, where they attended the AVN Expo with a booth presence and recorded podcast content from Alexis Fawx’s studio.
The international exposure has helped introduce the show to a broader audience and connect the hosts with larger names within the industry.
Krystal Opens Up About Her Work During Podcast Conversation
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One recent episode featured Krystal sharing a humorous behind-the-scenes story about her work while speaking with co-host Tori and guest Sadie Auclaire.
During the conversation, the group discussed whether they had ever masturbated while working. Krystal laughed, explaining that in her line of work, the two often overlap.
She joked that she had recently completed two custom content requests in a single day and found herself reflecting on how unusual her career can be.
Krystal recalled filming in a new house with large windows, joking that nearby neighbors could likely see into the room. Rather than letting it bother her, she said she prioritized having good lighting for filming.
After finishing her work, she remembered thinking, “How good’s my job?” before explaining that one of the benefits of solo content creation is being able to work independently and take breaks whenever needed.
The candid exchange reflected the podcast’s signature style, which often features guests and hosts openly discussing topics that would typically be avoided in more traditional interview settings.
Bigger Guests and U.S. Expansion Are Next
The podcast’s growing profile comes as Australian creators continue finding opportunities on international stages. Among them is Rebecca McLeod, who beat Britt Fit at the Knockout Queen event in Coachella, California. The event brought together influencers, content creators, and combat sports personalities, reflecting the growing crossover between digital entertainment and live events.
As the podcast continues expanding into the U.S. market, appearances at industry events and collaborations with creators abroad are helping introduce The Naked Truth Podcast to new audiences.