Australian Podcast Hosts Krystal and Tori Continue Growing ‘The Naked Truth Podcast’ With Unfiltered Industry Conversations

Australian content creator Krystal Galtry is continuing to expand her reach beyond social media through The Naked Truth Podcast, a show she co-hosts with Tori that features candid conversations with guests from the adult entertainment industry and beyond.

The podcast, which recently launched a new Instagram account after losing its previous page, has spent more than a year building an audience through unfiltered discussions about life, relationships, work, and the realities of working in an often misunderstood industry.

‘The Naked Truth Podcast’ Was Created to Fill a Gap in Australia

According to the hosts, the podcast began after they noticed there were few Australian platforms openly discussing the adult industry and the experiences of the people working in it.

While podcasts covering entertainment, relationships, and influencer culture are common, Krystal and Tori felt there was still a lack of open conversations surrounding adult content creation in Australia, where they say the subject remains relatively taboo.

Since launching the show, the pair have interviewed both women and men working in the industry, allowing guests to share their personal stories, career experiences, and perspectives in a long-form format.

The podcast’s new Instagram page serves as a hub for episodes, clips, and updates following the loss of their previous account.

Podcast Success Has Led to Industry Event Opportunities