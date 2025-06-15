LIVING Peek Inside Austria’s Luxurious Wellness Retreat 'Krallerhof', Home to the Stunning Atmosphere Spa Featured in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2 Source: HGEsch Photography Hotel Krallerhof played host to the cast of 'Nine Perfect Strangers', who filmed scenes for the second season inside the spa’s design-forward setting.

Perched high in the Austrian Alps and framed by dramatic peaks and rolling green meadows, Hotel Krallerhof is the kind of place where fairytales come to life—and now, Hollywood has taken notice. Tucked away in the charming village of Leogang, this storied, family-run resort has long been a beloved destination for skiers and spa-goers seeking both adventure and serenity. But with the unveiling of its spectacular new wellness sanctuary, ATMOSPHERE, Krallerhof has stepped onto the world stage. Most recently, the hotel played host to Nicole Kidman and the cast of Nine Perfect Strangers, who filmed scenes for the second season inside the spa’s jaw-dropping, design-forward setting—reimagined on-screen as a luxurious Austrian wellness retreat.

Source: HGEsch Photography Krallerhof boasts a 50-metre infinity pool, which seamlessly integrates into the lake.

As one of the family owners of Hotel Krallerhof and the resort’s Head of Regeneration & Longevity, Michaela Altenberger sees the hotel’s recent spotlight moment as simply the latest chapter in a deeply personal and evolving family legacy. “It started 68 years ago with my father-in-law, who was a very ambitious and passionate skier,” Michaela shares. “But 68 years ago it was just a farmhouse and one little slope, and he decided he wanted to give away some rooms from his farmhouse to guests so they could ski the slope. It started off very slowly and then it built from there—many people wanted to come and stay, and the farmhouse became too small. So he built a bed and breakfast next to it, then he had to shut that down and make it a hotel—and then the many reiterations that hotel has taken to become what Krallerhof is today with 124 rooms and suites. And now, the biggest change yet with the addition of the spa we call Atmosphere.”

Source: HGEsch Photography The 5,500 m2 nature bathing lake means even more biodiversity for the nature around the Krallerhof. One third of the water surface is covered by a plant belt.

Article continues below advertisement

Today, Krallerhof is a modern-day alpine haven that blends rustic elegance with sleek sophistication. Each of the 124 rooms and suites—ranging from 375 to 1,290 square feet—features floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase postcard-worthy mountain views, alongside warm natural elements like aged wood and local stone. The vibe is cozy yet refined, making it easy to unplug and settle into the rhythm of the mountains. Rooms start at $350 per night, offering a high-end escape with a welcoming, unpretentious feel. But it’s the hotel’s dedication to wellness that has truly redefined its legacy. With the unveiling of ATMOSPHERE by Krallerhof, the resort now offers guests a transformative spa experience unlike anything else in Austria. Conceived by acclaimed architect Hadi Teherani, the ATMOSPHERE spa is a striking example of minimalist elegance—an expansive, light-drenched sanctuary that seamlessly blends into its natural alpine surroundings. Inside, guests can unwind in panoramic saunas, sink into fire-warmed relaxation lounges, or take a dip in the show-stopping 50-meter infinity pool that seems to float above a crystal-clear mountain lake.

Source: HGEsch Photography Organic and calm, the spa blends seamlessly into the landscape.

It was The Atmosphere space that caught the attention of Nine Perfect Strangers producers, who were seeking a spa location that embodied luxury, nature, and serenity. “It was very exciting,” Michaela says of the filming experience. “The production rented out the entire hotel to film for a bit over a week, mainly in the Atmosphere Spa. The whole cast and crew stayed here while they filmed, so there was a lot going on with equipment, cars, and lots of people coming and going. I think the Atmosphere spa was exactly what they were looking for location-wise and with the design of the space, for what they wanted this luxurious wellness spa in the show to look like.” What makes Krallerhof’s wellness program so unique is its dual-spa concept, which caters to a wide range of preferences and moods. “We now have two separate spa areas: ATMOSPHERE and Refuge,” Michaela explains. “ATMOSPHERE is big, bright, and beautiful, while Refuge offers a more intimate experience—cozier, slightly darker, and more serene.” The dual concept allows guests to switch between distinct wellness environments depending on their mood. “Wellness is very popular right now, especially in the U.S.,” she says, “but we’ve been committed to it here for over 20 years. It’s important to create spaces that truly allow people to relax and reset. Architecture plays a big role in that—if you’re not in the right environment, true rest just doesn’t happen the same way.”

Source: HGEsch Photography (L)Separated by a glass panel, two saunas offer unique views of the Steinerne Meer. (R)The yoga oom offers an energetic atmosphere for daily yoga sessions.

Beyond the spa, Krallerhof delights at every turn. Its culinary offerings are rooted in regional tradition but elevated for the modern palate. Guests start the day with hearty Alpine breakfasts—fresh-baked bread, homemade jams, local cheeses, and farm eggs—while afternoons are filled with soups, salads, and decadent desserts. In the evenings, the hotel restaurant serves refined Austrian fare, such as venison from nearby forests and trout from mountain streams, paired with an expertly curated wine list that celebrates Austria’s top vineyards. Seasonal adventure is also part of the magic. In the winter months, Krallerhof sits at the heart of the Saalbach-Hinterglemm-Leogang-Fieberbrunn ski area, offering direct access to 270 kilometers of perfectly groomed slopes and 70 state-of-the-art lifts. From gentle beginner runs to thrilling off-piste terrain, there’s something for every snow-lover. And when the snow melts, Leogang becomes a mecca for summer adventure—home to the world-famous Bikepark Leogang, along with serene hiking trails, forest bathing experiences, and fly-fishing in crystal-clear alpine streams.

Source: HGEsch Photography (L) Krallerhof during the green summer months (R) Krallerhof during the snowy winter months.