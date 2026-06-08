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Rick Ross' new book, Renaissance of a Boss: Notes from a Creative Reawakening, which was released on May 12, pulls back the curtain on the famous star. "It was all about experiences. My co-author, Neil Martinez-Belkin, and I did things I’d never done before. At first, I wanted to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, but my team shut that down. My mom, my sister, my doctor — everybody was against it. So instead, we took a cross-country trip and stopped at places I’d never taken time to visit before. Elvis Presley’s house, museums, all kinds of spots. It was really about taking time for myself and hitting the reset button," the rapper, 50, who is Luc Belaire's global brand ambassador, exclusively tells OK!.

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Source: mega The rapper's latest book has a 'lot' of stories in it.

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"The book is about keeping yourself supercharged. After twenty years in the game, it’s easy to wake up in a creative rut and wonder if you still have something valuable to offer. But I still wake up excited. I still love doing interviews like this. I still approach the studio like I’m a young artist with nothing," he continues.

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Though the music executive was nervous to be vulnerable, he knew wanted his fans to see him in a different light. "Sometimes when you’re the biggest boss, you’ve just got to say, 'Forget it,' and be authentic. Every experience — the highs and the lows — teaches you something. You apply it to your next move," he says.

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Writing a book was never on Ross' radar until "later in my career." "People kept coming up to me saying, 'You need to write a book. I want to know more.' At first, when I started working with Neil, we made almost no progress for the first nine months because I thought he was an FBI agent. But then he went through a health scare, and after talking with his family, I realized he was just a genuine person. Once we connected on that human level, everything changed," he shares.

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Source: mega Rick Ross said writing a book was not on his radar until later in his career.

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"There are a lot of stories in there. One night I took mushrooms while watching a movie and ended up waking up naked on the shower floor with the water running, talking to myself. But moments like that remind me to appreciate myself, appreciate life, and recognize the beautiful things about who I am," he continues.

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Ross is booked and busy, and he wouldn't have it any other way. "I don’t like when it sounds like just another cliché people throw around, but when I say 'follow your heart,' I really mean it. Whatever you love the most — whatever burns inside you — go do that. If it’s writing your first comic book, draw that comic book. Even if it’s been five years and you’re still working on it, keep going. That’s what life is about," he shares of following one's passion.

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Source: Sovereign Brands Rick Ross wants others to follow their passions.

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Looking back at his successful career, the "Hustlin'" rapper is grateful to do what he loves. "It’s crazy because when you’re an artist grinding for 10 years before your first hit record, you’re not thinking 20 years ahead. You’re just thinking about the next hit. So I never really imagined I’d still be here twenty summers later — still loving music, still loving the culture, still waking up excited to listen to music, put on fresh sneakers, throw on a watch for no reason, wear three chains around the house, grab a bottle, and just vibe," he states, adding he's most proud of his latest album, Set in Stone, which releases on June 12. "This is my 12th release, and the production on this project is competing to be the best album I’ve ever made. I wouldn’t release it otherwise," he says. "In the studio, we don’t stop until we make something magical. If you’re serious about greatness, you’ve got to really work for it."

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While discussing his latest venture, Ross couldn't help but brag about Luc Belaire's Alcohol-Removed Rare Rosé. "Luc Belaire has always been the bomb. When I first really started partying in New York City, I had a club called Greenhouse. DJ Clue used to a DJ there, and I remember it being one of the best nightlife experiences I ever had in my city. That night, DJ Clue came in carrying these black bottles with Belaire in them. I didn’t even know the name at first — I just called them 'the black bottles.' The next morning, probably around 1 p.m., I hit DJ Clue like, 'I need some more of those black bottles.' That was the vibe. And you’ve got to remember, I was celebrating my first hit record. It wasn’t just another night at the club. I was in New York City — the home of hip-hop — celebrating my first official hit, and all I could remember were those black bottles. So this is really a full-circle moment for me," he says.

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Source: Sovereign Brands Rick Ross is a big fan of Luc Belaire.