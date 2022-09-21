Controversial 'Bachelorette' Alum DeMario Jackson Sued By 2 Women For Sexual Assault

Bachelorette alum DeMario Jackson is in hot water, as he has been sued by two women for sexual assault.

According to court documents, the women — who are choosing to remain anonymous — claim that Jackson trolled "the internet or otherwise attempting to locate unsuspecting women, such as the Plaintiffs in order to abuse them."

Jane Doe 1, 25, said she met the reality star on a dating app, while Jane Doe 2, 28, claims the two began chatting via social media.