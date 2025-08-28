'Bachelorette' Star JoJo Fletcher Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Jordan Rodgers After Miscarriage
A Bachelor baby is on the way!
Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher just announced she is pregnant with husband Jordan Rodgers’ baby.
The duo celebrated the news with a shared Instagram post on Thursday, August 28.
"We love you so much already, our sweet rainbow baby," they wrote on an Instagram Reel. "Baby Rodgers coming January 2026."
In the announcement video, Fletcher, 34, exposed her bump in a brown bikini and white robe on the beach. Rodgers caressed and kissed his wife’s stomach, then gave her a smooch.
Aaron Rodgers’ brother, 36, gushed over the television personality in the comments section.
"Love you so much @joelle_fletcher. You have been such a rockstar through the ups and downs of this journey," he expressed. "Your strength, resilience and positive attitude are an inspiration. Can't wait to see you as a Mom falling more in love with you every single day!"
Bachelor Nation Reacts to the Baby News
Bachelor Nation also showed their support on the video, which racked up 150,000 likes in just one hour.
"I wasn't ready for this! happy for y'all!" newly-engaged Becca Tilley wrote. "The luckiest baby! We can't wait for you!"
"JOJO!!!! yay!!!!!" Lauren Luyendyk exclaimed.
"I KNEW IT!! I’m so happy for you!!!" Raven Nicole Gates added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
JoJo Fletcher's Previous Miscarriage and Fertility Issues
This is the first time Fletcher has admitted to previously suffering a miscarriage, as she labeled her upcoming child a "rainbow baby." In July, she expressed her frustration over trying to conceive.
"Jordan and I have been on our own fertility journey — and man, it’s been a journey," she told an outlet. "But I do keep positive about the situation and I know that when it’s meant to be, it will be."
The mom-to-be noted how "everybody has a different experience" when it comes to pregnancy, but she is "looking forward" to having kids.
"When the time comes and we have a little Baby Rodgers, it’ll be a very, very exciting moment," she exclaimed.
The reality star has been open about her fertility struggles with fans on social media.
"Trying acupuncture to help with fertility...I haven’t talked about our TTC (trying to conceive) journey at all, but I know so many of us are in the same boat," she posted on her Instagram Story in April. "Thinking and sending positive vibes your way if you are on this same journey."
Fletcher and Rodgers met on Season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. The "WKND With Jordan Rodgers" host popped the question in the finale and received his woman's final rose. They dated for six years after the show and tied the knot in May 2022.