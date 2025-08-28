'Bachelorette' Star JoJo Fletcher Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Jordan Rodgers After Miscarriage

Article continues below advertisement

A Bachelor baby is on the way! Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher just announced she is pregnant with husband Jordan Rodgers’ baby. The duo celebrated the news with a shared Instagram post on Thursday, August 28.

Article continues below advertisement

"We love you so much already, our sweet rainbow baby," they wrote on an Instagram Reel. "Baby Rodgers coming January 2026." In the announcement video, Fletcher, 34, exposed her bump in a brown bikini and white robe on the beach. Rodgers caressed and kissed his wife’s stomach, then gave her a smooch. Aaron Rodgers’ brother, 36, gushed over the television personality in the comments section. "Love you so much @joelle_fletcher. You have been such a rockstar through the ups and downs of this journey," he expressed. "Your strength, resilience and positive attitude are an inspiration. Can't wait to see you as a Mom falling more in love with you every single day!"

Article continues below advertisement

Bachelor Nation Reacts to the Baby News

Source: @joelle_fletcher/@jrodgers11/Instagram JoJo Fletcher indicated she had a miscarriage in the past.

Bachelor Nation also showed their support on the video, which racked up 150,000 likes in just one hour. "I wasn't ready for this! happy for y'all!" newly-engaged Becca Tilley wrote. "The luckiest baby! We can't wait for you!" "JOJO!!!! yay!!!!!" Lauren Luyendyk exclaimed. "I KNEW IT!! I’m so happy for you!!!" Raven Nicole Gates added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

JoJo Fletcher's Previous Miscarriage and Fertility Issues

Source: @joelle_fletcher/@jrodgers11/Instagram JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have been married for three years.

This is the first time Fletcher has admitted to previously suffering a miscarriage, as she labeled her upcoming child a "rainbow baby." In July, she expressed her frustration over trying to conceive. "Jordan and I have been on our own fertility journey — and man, it’s been a journey," she told an outlet. "But I do keep positive about the situation and I know that when it’s meant to be, it will be." The mom-to-be noted how "everybody has a different experience" when it comes to pregnancy, but she is "looking forward" to having kids. "When the time comes and we have a little Baby Rodgers, it’ll be a very, very exciting moment," she exclaimed.

Source: @joelle_fletcher/@jrodgers11/Instagram JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers met on 'The Bachelorette.'