CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Bad Bunny Accused of Copying The Weeknd as He Transforms Into an Old Man for 2026 Met Gala: Watch Source: Vogue/YouTube; The WeekndVEVO/YouTube Bad Bunny took a page out of The Weeknd's playbook for the 2026 Met Gala. Rebecca Friedman May 4 2026, Published 9:57 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Bad Bunny celebrated the art of aging at the 2026 Met Gala — and did so while sparking chatter online. The Puerto Rican rapper looked unrecognizable as he transformed into an old man for fashion's biggest night of the year in NYC, causing social media users to accuse him of copying The Weeknd's 2022 album Dawn FM, which featured the "Blinding Lights" singer wearing prosthetics to resemble an elderly version of himself. Arriving at the Monday, May 4, "Costume Art"-themed event in a black suit, gray hair and a wrinkled makeup look, Bad Bunny went fully into character by using a cane to walk and maintaining a hunched-over posture while making his way up the Met steps.

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Source: Vogue/YouTube Bad Bunny looked unrecognizable as he transformed into an old man.

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'He Wants to Be The Weeknd So Bad'

Source: TheWeekndVEVO/YouTube The Weeknd dressed as an aged version of himself for his 2022 album Dawn FM.

As photos and videos of Bad Bunny went viral online, several social media users couldn't help but call out the similarities between his Met Gala look and The Weeknd's album cover. "He’s doing The Weeknd cosplay," one person quipped, as another questioned, "Why did Bad Bunny create The Weeknd album cover?" "Took some inspiration from The Weeknd, I see," a third individual declared, while a fourth snubbed, "He wants to be The Weeknd so bad."

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'Now He Looks Like Will Farrell'

Source: Vogue/YouTube Bad Bunny sported gray facial hair and faux wrinkles for the 2026 Met Gala.

Some fans hilariously compared Bad Bunny to other notable Hollywood stars. "Now he looks like Will Ferrell from far away," an X user quipped, as someone else admitted, "It’s giving Dick Van Dyke. I love it though."

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'It's the Art of Growing Old'

Source: Vogue/YouTube Bad Bunny completed his outfit with a cane for the 'Costume Art'-themed event.

One supporter defended Bad Bunny's outfit choice while clapping back at those comparing his look to The Weeknd's. "'He's copying The Weeknd' honey it’s the art of growing old????" an admirer argued. "He still looks good though," another fan gushed.

Source: Vogue/YouTube Bad Bunny joked his outfit tookk '53 years' to create.