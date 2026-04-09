Bahamas Vacation Horror: Husband of Missing Mom Who 'Fell Overboard' Arrested as Daughter 'Questions' What Happened in Chilling Case
April 9 2026, Published 11:28 a.m. ET
The husband of missing American woman Lynette Hooker has been arrested in the Bahamas, according to multiple new reports.
Brian Hooker, 59, was detained in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, four days after claiming Lynette, 55, "fell overboard" from a small dinghy and was swept out to sea.
While Brian initially wasn't named when an arrest was announced, Advardo Dames, the assistant commissioner of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, confirmed he had been "taken into custody as a suspect" in his wife's disappearance.
The Couple's Relationship Was Allegedly Volatile
On the same day, Lynette's daughter described the Michigan couple's relationship as "rocky" in an interview with CBS Mornings.
Karli Aylesworth revealed there had been "a lot of fighting and drinking lately," and admitted she was "questioning what actually went on on that dinghy."
According to police, Brian said Lynette fell from the boat with its keys on Saturday night, causing the engine to turn off and leaving him to paddle back to shore where he alerted authorities on Sunday morning.
"Strong currents subsequently carried her away, and he lost sight of her," officials said in a statement.
'It Doesn't Make Any Sense'
But when asked if her stepfather's story "adds up," Karli flatly said, "no it does not," explaining, "Brian is always driving, so he's basically in charge of the key."
She continued, "So, the fact that my mom had it doesn't make any sense."
Brian's Bahamas-based attorney Terrel A. Butler released a statement denying his involvement and shutting down his stepdaughter's accusations on Thursday.
"Mr. Hooker categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing and in particular the allegations recently made by Karli Aylesworth. He has been cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation," the statement said, per NBC News.
- Bombshell Email Revealed: Natalee Holloway Murder Suspect Joran van der Sloot 'Took Care of Things' 2 Days After Teen's 2005 Disappearance
- Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Reveals How He Strangled and Dismembered 8 Women as Victims' Relatives React in Horror in Court
- True Crime Podcaster Nancy Grace Weighs in on Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes: 'Best Lead Yet'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lynette Hooker's Mom Is 'Glad to Hear' About Brian's Arrest
Terrel added that Brian "has been cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation."
Meanwhile, Lynette's mom, Darlene Hamlett, told the Associated Press on Wednesday that she was "glad to hear" about Brian's arrest.
"I’m going to be interested in what he says, because I haven’t heard from him in almost two days," she said.
Brian Hooker Claims He's 'Heartbroken'
On Wednesday morning, Brian reportedly wrote on Facebook that he is "heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas."
"Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart," he wrote. "We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus."