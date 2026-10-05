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Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate 34th Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Tributes

image of Barack and Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their 34th anniversary with matching tributes online.

Oct. 5 2026, Updated 7:18 a.m. ET

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Barack and Michelle Obama got married on October 3, 1992, and 34 years of marriage and two terms in the Oval Office have done nothing to dim the affection between the lifelong lovebirds.

The former president and first lady shared their love via twin Instagram posts celebrating the anniversary.

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'I'm Still the Luckiest Guy in the World to Be With You'

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image of The pair both posted on social media for their anniversary.
Source: @MICHELLEOBAMA/INSTAGRM

The pair both posted on social media for their anniversary.

“Happy anniversary, @MichelleObama! I’m still the luckiest guy in the world to be with you,” he posted underneath a portrait of the two nestled in each other’s arms.

Meanwhile, Michelle posted an Instagram collection of videos and photos across the years, ranging from their earliest dating days to their wedding, the White House and candid shots in more recent years.

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'Loving You Just Keeps Getting Better and Better'

IMGE OF Michelle and Barack Obama's first kiss was at a Baskin-Robbins.
Source: @MICHELLEOBAMA/INSTAGRM

Michelle and Barack Obama's first kiss was at a Baskin-Robbins.

“Loving you just keeps getting better and better!” she wrote in the caption. “Happy anniversary, @BarackObama. Here’s to many, many more years of joy, laughter, and memories to come."

The duo also took time out to discuss their life together in a recent interview.

“When we started dating, he was renting a c----- little apartment on 53rd Street from a friend,” Michelle said. “No AC. Windows were open. Saturday nights would be crazy. Baskin-Robbins was a place we’d go to get ice cream. He wrote about our first kiss being [there].”

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'Just Being With Her Made Me Better'

image of The couple shares two daughters.
Source: MEGA

The couple shares two daughters.

Barack related that it was pretty much love at first sight. “I knew almost immediately, and looks like I made a pretty good bet, that this was a one-of-a-kind woman with the integrity and character, smarts and values to make me better,” he said. “Just being with her made me better, and she still does. And that she would [give] our kids a foundation that would pay off for them — and that’s in fact what’s happened.”

Both believe their lives couldn’t have been the same without each other.

'He Gave Me the Courage'

Image of Barack and Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama praised Barack as a steadfast spouse over the years.

​​“He made me think more broadly about what I could do with this Harvard law degree, besides be a lawyer,” Michelle said. “He gave me the courage. He was my ballast. He was like, ‘I got you.’ And however hard it’s been, the ups and downs, he’s got me.”

“And she grounds and anchors me,” Barack added.

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