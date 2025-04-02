Barack Obama Apologizes for Photobombing Family Shoot During Walk in Park: 'My Bad'
Former President Barack Obama was enjoying a walk near the Tidal Basin’s cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C., when he accidentally photobombed a family’s photoshoot.
On Tuesday, April 1, Portia Moore, the mother of son Preston and daughter Belle, posted photos on her Instagram of her kids with Obama in the background.
“Look who strolled by in our picture for our family cherry blossom photoshoot!” Moore exclaimed. “Story time! It's the kids’ turn to take a photo together and Damien is saying something to me. I'm just focused on Preston not running towards the water (peak mom moment). After that shoot was done, I pick Preston up and asked Damien, ‘What were you saying?’”
“He goes, ‘That was President Obama who just walked by,’ and looks [in] his direction. I was like whaaaaat?! I ran to the photographer and asked her if she got the picture. She scrolls through and BOOM there is it! The perfect shot!” she added.
Moore noted that having Obama in a picture with her kids was one for the record books. “This story is one to remember and the picture is a family heirloom (literally). And nope, we did not bother him on his much-needed peaceful stroll. We were featured on the news today. Such an epic core memory formed for our entire family,” she wrote.
Moore’s post instantly went viral and even prompted a response from the former president himself. “Preston and Belle, I hope you enjoyed peak bloom! My bad for stepping into the shot,” Obama penned. He also reposted Moore’s upload to his Instagram Story.
After the viral moment, the mom told NBC 4 that her family would be using the memento in their next Christmas card and went on to invite Obama to her brood's photoshoot the following year.
“Come for next year’s shoot. Same place, same time, same date. We’ll be here,” Moore said.
Obama, who seemingly enjoyed his outdoor stroll at Tidal Basin, also posted a slew of photos he took from his outing that day. “It's fun to be able to play tourist once in a while. The cherry blossoms were beautiful this morning!” he wrote on Instagram.