Barack Obama Apologizes for Photobombing Family Shoot During Walk in Park: 'My Bad'

“Look who strolled by in our picture for our family cherry blossom photoshoot!” Moore exclaimed. “Story time! It's the kids’ turn to take a photo together and Damien is saying something to me. I'm just focused on Preston not running towards the water (peak mom moment). After that shoot was done, I pick Preston up and asked Damien, ‘What were you saying?’”

“He goes, ‘That was President Obama who just walked by,’ and looks [in] his direction. I was like whaaaaat?! I ran to the photographer and asked her if she got the picture. She scrolls through and BOOM there is it! The perfect shot!” she added.