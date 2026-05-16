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Barack Obama Faces Backlash for Mother's Day Tribute

photo of Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama’s emotional Mother’s Day tribute to his late mother sparked intense backlash.

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May 16 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET

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Barack Obama shared an emotional Mother’s Day tribute to his late mother, Ann Dunham, but the response was anything but warm.

On May 10, the former president posted a video clip from his interview with USA Today, where he reflected on his mother’s influence on his life and leadership.

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image of Barack Obama shared a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute honoring his late mother, Ann Dunham, on social media.
Source: Today/NBC

Barack Obama shared a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute honoring his late mother, Ann Dunham, on social media.

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In the clip, Obama expressed his sorrow that his mother did not see him become president.

He mentioned, “she reflected in everything I did as president because she was a kind person, somebody who believed in doing things for other folks, and not just thinking for yourself.”

He captioned the post, “This Mother’s Day, I’m thinking about my mom, and all the lessons she taught me.”

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image of In the emotional video, Obama reflected on how his mother’s kindness and values influenced both his life and his presidency.
Source: MEGA

In the emotional video, Obama reflected on how his mother’s kindness and values influenced both his life and his presidency.

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Source: @barackobama/Instagram
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However, the heartfelt tribute quickly turned sour. Instead of receiving praise, Obama faced an onslaught of criticism from users on social media.

One commenter questioned, “Did your mother know you betrayed the country she loved so much?”

Another user mocked, saying, “You almost never hear him talk about his mother because that detracts from his blackness.”

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image of Despite the personal message, many critics flooded the comments section with harsh political attacks and accusations against the former president.
Source: @barackobama/Instagram

Despite the personal message, many critics flooded the comments section with harsh political attacks and accusations against the former president.

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The criticisms continued to escalate, with one user stating, “I doubt your mom taught you to be a self-righteous lying, corrupt scumbag who has caused severe damage to this country.”

Others accused him of creating division among Americans.

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Before this post, Obama had shared a photo of his family, featuring his wife, Michelle Obama, and their daughters, Malia and Sasha.

He expressed gratitude, saying, “Wishing all the moms out there a wonderful Mother’s Day! To @MichelleObama, I’m grateful for all the ways you’ve shown up for our daughters and our family over the years. We love you.”

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image of Obama had also posted a separate Mother’s Day message celebrating Michelle Obama and thanking her for supporting their daughters, Malia and Sasha.
Source: MEGA

Obama had also posted a separate Mother’s Day message celebrating Michelle Obama and thanking her for supporting their daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Michelle also took to social media, sharing a clip from her podcast to honor her late mother. She stated that her mother’s guidance continues to shape her life.

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