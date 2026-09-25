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Barack Obama Fans Rejoice After He Announces New Podcast: 'Love a President Who Can Read'

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Source: BARACK OBAMA/YOUTUBE

Barack Obama is hosting 'A Great Book with Barack Obama,' a six-part Audible podcast series that debuted on Thursday, September 24.

Sept. 25 2026, Published 7:08 p.m. ET

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Barack Obama is launching a podcast!

Audible and Higher Ground, the former president and Michelle Obama’s media company, announced the series in late September.

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What the Podcast Is About

Image of Barack Obama
Source: BARACK OBAMA/YOUTUBE

Each episode pairs one novel with one guest as Obama explores identity, power, memory and culture.

"A Great Book" is centered around six novels that Barack has said were influential in shaping both his views and his understanding of the world. Each episode focuses on a single novel and a single guest. Through these conversations, Barack and his guests explore topics like identity, power, memory and culture, and ask themselves the larger question of what the stories we love say about the world we live in.

Barack described the project as a demonstration of the lasting value of reading.

"Great books have always helped me figure out who I am and what I believe," he said in a statement, adding that each of the six titles has stayed with him throughout his life and has something to teach about the human experience. He also said that he had invited friends to explore why the books resonate and why reading and literature matter now more than ever.

Of course, people were thrilled by the news. One person took a jab at Donald Trump, stating, "Obama creates reading lists. Trump creates hate lists. 🤦‍♀️," while another added, "Ooh imagine a book club with Barack Obama! That would be so amazing. Going to have a listen to this..."

A third person added, "Love a president who can read 🤌🏻."

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Six Book Selections

Image of Barack Obama
Source: BARACK OBAMA/YOUTUBE

The six titles are 'The Fire Next Time,' 'Song of Solomon,' 'All the Pretty Horses,' 'Gilead,' 'All the King's Men,' and 'Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.'

These six novels represent a diverse collection of American and international fiction spanning decades. Barack selected The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin, Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison, All the Pretty Horses by Cormac McCarthy, Gilead by Marilynne Robinson, All the King's Men by Robert Penn Warren and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy by John le Carré.

This selection of novels also gives us a look into the type of reading that Barack has advocated for. For years, Barack has included his annual favorites in a series of lists. His recommendations are usually large sales drivers for authors and drive up interest in the books he picks.

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The Guest Lineup

Image of Barack Obama
Source: BARACK OBAMA/YOUTUBE

Guests include Tom Hanks, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jill Lepore, Ben Rhodes, Percival Everett and Lauren Groff.

For this project, Barack asked a variety of well-known writers, artists and intellectuals to share space with him as he explores one of the six novels. Guests include actor Tom Hanks, author Ta-Nehisi Coates, historian Jill Lepore, former aide and author Ben Rhodes, novelist Percival Everett and author Lauren Groff.

In each of the episodes, a guest joins Barack to dive deeper into one of the six books chosen for this project and what the book means to them. This includes a personal, one-on-one approach where Barack discusses the book with his guest, using their perspectives to add depth to his own thoughts.

Higher Ground's Catalog

Image of Barack Obama
Source: BARACK OBAMA/YOUTUBE

The series is the sixth release under Higher Ground's Audible deal, which began in 2022.

The podcast continues the list of audio content created through Higher Ground. The company formed a multiyear first-look deal with Audible in 2022. That partnership produced several pieces of content prior to A Great Book, including "Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast" and "The Wonder of Stevie."

Barack is no stranger to the form either. He previously co-hosted a podcast called "Renegades: Born in the USA with Bruce Springsteen."

"A Great Book with Barack Obama" is available on Audible now, with a release on YouTube and other podcast platforms planned for later in the year.

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