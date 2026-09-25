Barack Obama Fans Rejoice After He Announces New Podcast: 'Love a President Who Can Read'

Each episode pairs one novel with one guest as Obama explores identity, power, memory and culture.

"A Great Book" is centered around six novels that Barack has said were influential in shaping both his views and his understanding of the world. Each episode focuses on a single novel and a single guest. Through these conversations, Barack and his guests explore topics like identity, power, memory and culture, and ask themselves the larger question of what the stories we love say about the world we live in.

Barack described the project as a demonstration of the lasting value of reading.

"Great books have always helped me figure out who I am and what I believe," he said in a statement, adding that each of the six titles has stayed with him throughout his life and has something to teach about the human experience. He also said that he had invited friends to explore why the books resonate and why reading and literature matter now more than ever.

Of course, people were thrilled by the news. One person took a jab at Donald Trump, stating, "Obama creates reading lists. Trump creates hate lists. 🤦‍♀️," while another added, "Ooh imagine a book club with Barack Obama! That would be so amazing. Going to have a listen to this..."

A third person added, "Love a president who can read 🤌🏻."