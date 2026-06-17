Politics Barack Obama Gets 'Teary-Eyed' Thinking About Late Mother-in-Law During Presidential Center Opening Source: MEGA Michelle Obama surprised her husband with a skirt honoring her late mother moments before the couple took the stage. Lesley Abravanel June 17 2026, Published 4:36 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former President Barack Obama became visibly emotional and teary-eyed during a preview event at the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago's South Side after being surprised by a custom wardrobe tribute honoring his late mother-in-law, Marian Robinson. The moment occurred when former First Lady Michelle Obama took the stage wearing a custom Acne Studios skirt featuring a large, beautiful portrait of her mother, who passed away in May 2024. Michelle revealed to the crowd that her husband had no idea the skirt existed until moments before stepping out, leaving him deeply shaken and fighting back tears.

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An Emotional Surprise

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama joked the former president was 'really messed up' by the surprise.

The former first lady’s stylist, Meredith Koop, designed a custom skirt featuring Michelle's favorite portrait of her late mother. Speaking to the crowd, Michelle joked that her husband was "really messed up" by the emotional surprise, adding that her mother would have been incredibly proud of her son-in-law. Barack later confirmed on his official X account and Facebook page that he got "a little teary-eyed" thinking about Marian.

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To everyone who helped bring the Obama Presidential Center to life, thank you. Michelle and I are so grateful for all your dedication and hard work over the years.



I got a little teary-eyed tonight thinking about my mother-in-law, Marian Robinson. pic.twitter.com/Mq4ZvRT1GK — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 17, 2026 Source: @BarackObama/X

“To everyone who helped bring the Obama Presidential Center to life, thank you. Michelle and I are so grateful for all your dedication and hard work over the years. I got a little teary-eyed tonight thinking about my mother-in-law, Marian Robinson,” he wrote on X. "She made a home for Michelle and Craig here on the South Side of Chicago, not with a lot, but with a lot of love and hope and perspective and wisdom. And her husband, Fraser Robinson, who got up every day and went down right next to Navy Pier, working in the water reclamation district. He showed what it means to work hard and to put family first." He praised her as the "salt of the earth" and thanked her for making a home filled with love, hope, and wisdom on Chicago's South Side. "They represent to me what’s best about this country and what’s best about our values and people who aren’t trying to get every last nickel, and aren’t cutting corners when it comes to values, and treat people high and low with respect and kindness, and handle their business, just salt of the earth, bedrock people. There are people like that all across the South Side of Chicago, and there are people like that all across this great country of ours," he wrote. Marian's legacy centers on her pivotal role as the nation's unofficial "First Grandmother," providing the grounding force, stability and sense of normalcy that allowed the Obama family to thrive in the White House.

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Barack Obama's Mother-in-Law Moved Into White House During His Presidency

Source: MEGA Barack and Michelle Obama share daughters Malia and Sasha.

Moving into the White House for all eight years of the Obama administration, she famously put her own life in Chicago on hold to help raise her granddaughters, Malia and Sasha, shielding them from the intense media spotlight. She also served as an emotional anchor and secret weapon for Michelle. She remained a calm, non-judgmental and down-to-earth presence who consistently reinforced core family values. Before her time in Washington, D.C., she was a dedicated mother and secretary who raised Michelle and her brother, Craig, on Chicago's South Side, instilling in them a deep sense of resilience and compassion that shaped their futures.

Marian Robinson's Sad Death

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson, died on May 31, 2024, at the age of 86.