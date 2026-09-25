Barack Obama Says Things 'Would Be Better' If There Were More Women in Charge

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Barack Obama gave his take on the idea of an all-female U.S. government, saying he doesn't doubt that it'd be "better" than the male-centric government the United States has had for 250 years. "If you put women in charge of every government for like, two years, and saw how things were goin', I have a strong belief that things — they wouldn't be perfect, but they'd be better," Obama said to a round of applause from a college crowd.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @CSPAN / INSTAGRAM President Obama discussed the idea of an all-female government at a college talk.

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Obama Spoke About the Current Political Climate

Source: MEGA Obama said America is not as divided as some would have the country believe.

The 65-year-old president made the comment in discussion with Doris Kearns Goodwin on September 21. In addition to his thoughts about a world governed by women, Obama spoke about the current political climate. "Obviously, today, we are rife with divisions, and our democracy seems broken in so many ways — and the tenor and tone of the times feel mean-spirited," he said. "We have gone through times like this before. I believe we can get out of them." "We aren't as divided as we seem at the ground level. We're not as divided as our politics or our media would indicate. The loud, noisy, polarized dialogue is, in part, manufactured for a variety of interests," he added.

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Obama Has Historically Championed Women

Source: MEGA Obama focused on women's issues during his presidency.

Obama has made similar arguments before. During a 2019 talk in Singapore, he repeated the argument that two years of female governments would increase living standards and improve other outcomes. Women's rights were a huge focus of Obama's presidency. The first bill he signed in 2009 after assuming office was the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, which allowed workers to challenge discriminatory pay practices. In March 2009, he created the White House Council on Women and Girls through an executive order. The council was specifically focused on making sure women's issues were considered when the government developed programs, policies and legislative proposals.

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Barack Says the University Should Invite Michelle

Source: MEGA Barack gave a shout-out to Michelle on stage.

During his September 21 talk, he jokingly suggested that the university should next invite his wife, Michelle Obama, to speak. "She's better than I am," he joked. Barack also said that he is focused on bringing fresh voices into politics. "I'm very big right now on getting folks who are younger than me," he said.

A Rare Public Appearance

Source: MEGA Obama has spoken about keeping a low profile before.