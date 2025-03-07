Influencer Barbara Costello's New Cookbook Includes '101 Family-Friendly Recipes' That Are 'Easy to Make' — and 'Delicious!'

Costello explained the idea for the book, titled Every Day with Babs: 101 Family-Friendly Dinners for Every Day of the Week: A Cookbook, came from her followers asking what they should cook on a daily basis to feed their families.

“It's 101 family-friendly recipes, easy to make, obviously delicious and can get you fed in a more healthy way around the dinner table with the family,” she shared while discussing her partnership with Eli Lilly and Co.

“The first chapter is Monday and it's get your sheet together Monday as in sheet pan meals,” she continued. “So, there's 12 sheet pan meals. Tuesday is cook once, eat twice — two for Tuesday. It’s like batch cooking. If you're making a meatloaf, make two. You can freeze one and have meatloaf sandwiches the next day.”

Costello went through the other days of the week, explaining Wednesday is one pot/one skillet, Thursday is thrifty Thursday, Friday is fun-themed, Saturday is a slow cooker day and Sunday is for supper.