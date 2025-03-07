Influencer Barbara Costello's New Cookbook Includes '101 Family-Friendly Recipes' That Are 'Easy to Make' — and 'Delicious!'
Influencer Barbara Costello spoke to OK! as she gears up for the release of her new cookbook on April 8.
Costello explained the idea for the book, titled Every Day with Babs: 101 Family-Friendly Dinners for Every Day of the Week: A Cookbook, came from her followers asking what they should cook on a daily basis to feed their families.
“It's 101 family-friendly recipes, easy to make, obviously delicious and can get you fed in a more healthy way around the dinner table with the family,” she shared while discussing her partnership with Eli Lilly and Co.
“The first chapter is Monday and it's get your sheet together Monday as in sheet pan meals,” she continued. “So, there's 12 sheet pan meals. Tuesday is cook once, eat twice — two for Tuesday. It’s like batch cooking. If you're making a meatloaf, make two. You can freeze one and have meatloaf sandwiches the next day.”
Costello went through the other days of the week, explaining Wednesday is one pot/one skillet, Thursday is thrifty Thursday, Friday is fun-themed, Saturday is a slow cooker day and Sunday is for supper.
Recipes aside, Costello said her new book will teach followers how to streamline grocery shopping, how to meal plan and touch on the importance of sitting down together for a family dinner. She also shared the recipes and cleanup are “simple,” which is one of the reasons she’s “so excited for people to get their hands on this book.”
Aside from cooking, Costello has been advocating for memory loss after going through a tough situation with her mother.
- Influencer Matilda Djerf Apologizes for Toxic Workplace Scandal After Employees Accused Her of Treating Them Less Than 'Fellow Human Beings'
- Influencer James Charles Divides Fans After Releasing 'Surprise First Ever' Song
- Beauty Couch Dies: Instagram Roller Skating Influencer Was 22, Body Found Near Burned-Out Vehicle
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“My mom was actually my age when she first exhibited symptoms,” she shared. “Memory and thinking issues and it comes on very subtly because sometimes you're second guessing yourself. Like, ‘Do you think she’s repeating the same story?’ I talked to my sister and we were comparing notes.”
She said her mother was very active, but they started to notice signs something was off, including a “change in her mood and behavior,” “forgetfulness” and “repetition.”
She ended up taking her mother to a doctor to see what was going on, leading Costello to partner with Eli Lilly and Co. in a campaign to help older adults everywhere better understand when memory and thinking issues may be more than just “normal aging.” She will also be empowering them to proactively address their health head-on and have a conversation with their healthcare provider to determine if testing is the right next step.
“I've had friends my age who have dealt with this issue,” she said. “They passed on, but they [were] younger. It seems it's maybe happening younger than my mom, and I feel like there's a stigma attached to it that people don't want to talk about it because there's an embarrassing component that you're forgetting things.”
“This partnership means so much to me because of my own personal experience with my mom,” she added. “And you know what, you just don't know what that whole thing is like until you've experienced it firsthand. And I think because of that, I was like, ‘I feel honored to talk about memory and thinking issues.'"
Costello’s cookbook is currently available for pre-order.