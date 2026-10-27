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'I Dream of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden, 95, Makes Rare Public Appearance Nearly 2 Months After Sudden Health Scare

Photo of Barbara Eden
Source: MEGA

Barbara Eden made a rare appearance after a sudden health scare.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 5:47 a.m. ET

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Barbara Eden recently made a rare appearance after a sudden health scare.

The 95-year-old actress was seen getting out of her car in Los Angeles on Saturday, on her way to attend the Hollywood Show, an autograph and pop culture expo.

She also met her fans, as seen in a video shared by the event’s Instagram account.

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Barbara Eden Was Seen at a Pop Culture Expo

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Image of Barbara Eden recently made a rare appearance after a sudden health scare, on her way to attend the Hollywood Show.
Source: MEGA

Barbara Eden recently made a rare appearance after a sudden health scare, on her way to attend the Hollywood Show.

For the outing, the I Dream of Jeannie star sported an elegant black outfit with a red jacket draped over her arm.

Matching her outfit, she donned multiple statement jewelry pieces like a turquoise necklace, matching earrings, and black wedge heels.

Praising her, one of her fans wrote in the comments, “What a ray of sunshine Ms. Eden is! Beautiful inside and out. And there is no way she is in her 90s!”

“She is definitely as beautiful as ever, and she doesn’t look 95 at all ❤️,” another wrote.

One more person chimed in, “Looking gorgeous at her age god bless 🙌 🙏 ❤️ to you, Barbara Eden.”

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Eden Previously Dropped Out of the Cinecon Classic Film Festival

Image of Barbara Eden was set to accept the Cinecon Legacy Award at the Cinecon Classic Film Festival.
Source: MEGA

Barbara Eden was set to accept the Cinecon Legacy Award at the Cinecon Classic Film Festival.

Earlier this year, in September, Eden was set to accept the Cinecon Legacy Award at the Cinecon Classic Film Festival.

However, she abruptly dropped out of an appearance at the film festival.

Event organizers said at the time, “We’re sorry to share that, due to a sudden illness, Barbara Eden will no longer be able to appear in person at Cinecon tonight.”

“Barbara is deeply regretful that she had to cancel at the last minute, as she had been very much looking forward to seeing everyone and celebrating with us,” the statement continued.

Eden's former costar Pat Boone, 92, accepted the honor on her behalf.

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Eden Reassured Her Fans She Was 'Okay'

Image of Barbara Eden abruptly dropped out of an appearance at the film festival.
Source: MEGA

Barbara Eden abruptly dropped out of an appearance at the film festival.

Following that, Eden took to her Instagram handle to reassure fans that she was “okay” and explain how the situation was completely overblown.

“Oh, my goodness, there has been a bit of miscommunication,” her statement began. “I’m not suffering from an illness; my doctor very recently prescribed a brand-new medication that turned out to have some nasty side effects.”

“Due to the discomfort, my doctor ordered me to remain at home until it can be sorted out,” she added.

Image of Barbara Eden reassured her fans that she was 'okay' and explain how the situation was completely overblown.
Source: MEGA

Barbara Eden reassured her fans that she was 'okay' and explain how the situation was completely overblown.

"What awful timing for this to happen! My deepest appreciation to everyone for the concern," she continued.

“This is just a speedbump!” she wrote. “I expect to be out and about as soon as I’m given the go-ahead!”

"Again, my love and thanks to everyone for all the concern," she concluded.

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