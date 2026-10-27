'I Dream of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden, 95, Makes Rare Public Appearance Nearly 2 Months After Sudden Health Scare
Oct. 27 2026, Published 5:47 a.m. ET
Barbara Eden recently made a rare appearance after a sudden health scare.
The 95-year-old actress was seen getting out of her car in Los Angeles on Saturday, on her way to attend the Hollywood Show, an autograph and pop culture expo.
She also met her fans, as seen in a video shared by the event’s Instagram account.
Barbara Eden Was Seen at a Pop Culture Expo
For the outing, the I Dream of Jeannie star sported an elegant black outfit with a red jacket draped over her arm.
Matching her outfit, she donned multiple statement jewelry pieces like a turquoise necklace, matching earrings, and black wedge heels.
Praising her, one of her fans wrote in the comments, “What a ray of sunshine Ms. Eden is! Beautiful inside and out. And there is no way she is in her 90s!”
“She is definitely as beautiful as ever, and she doesn’t look 95 at all ❤️,” another wrote.
One more person chimed in, “Looking gorgeous at her age god bless 🙌 🙏 ❤️ to you, Barbara Eden.”
Eden Previously Dropped Out of the Cinecon Classic Film Festival
Earlier this year, in September, Eden was set to accept the Cinecon Legacy Award at the Cinecon Classic Film Festival.
However, she abruptly dropped out of an appearance at the film festival.
Event organizers said at the time, “We’re sorry to share that, due to a sudden illness, Barbara Eden will no longer be able to appear in person at Cinecon tonight.”
“Barbara is deeply regretful that she had to cancel at the last minute, as she had been very much looking forward to seeing everyone and celebrating with us,” the statement continued.
Eden's former costar Pat Boone, 92, accepted the honor on her behalf.
- 'I'm Okay!': Barbara Eden, 95, Shares Update After Suddenly Dropping Out of Cinecon Appearance
- 'I Dream of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden, 95, Cancels Appearance at Last Minute Due to 'Sudden Illness'
- 'I Dream of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden, 94, Hardly Looks Her Age as She Flaunts Youthful Appearance in New Photo With Husband Jon Eicholtz
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Eden Reassured Her Fans She Was 'Okay'
Following that, Eden took to her Instagram handle to reassure fans that she was “okay” and explain how the situation was completely overblown.
“Oh, my goodness, there has been a bit of miscommunication,” her statement began. “I’m not suffering from an illness; my doctor very recently prescribed a brand-new medication that turned out to have some nasty side effects.”
“Due to the discomfort, my doctor ordered me to remain at home until it can be sorted out,” she added.
"What awful timing for this to happen! My deepest appreciation to everyone for the concern," she continued.
“This is just a speedbump!” she wrote. “I expect to be out and about as soon as I’m given the go-ahead!”
"Again, my love and thanks to everyone for all the concern," she concluded.