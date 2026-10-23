Barbara Palvin Had Nursing Pads 'Sewn Into' Her Bras When She Modeled for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Weeks After Giving Birth

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Barbara Palvin revealed an unexpected backstage detail from her recent Victoria's Secret Fashion Show appearance, which came just six weeks after welcoming her daughter. In a candid Thursday, October 23, Instagram post, the model revealed, "we were literally sewing nursing pads into my bras backstage!" She even posted a photo wearing the nursing equipment.

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Source: @REALBARBARAPALVIN/INSTAGRAM The model snapped a photo wearing nursing equipment.

The 33-year-old reflected on the support she received from the people around her during her return to the runway. "A huge thank you to @victoriassecret for embracing me exactly where I am in my postpartum journey and making me feel so beautiful and confident," Palvin wrote.

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She Had a Lot of Support

Source: MEGA; @REALBARBARAPALVIN/INSTAGRAM Barbara Palvin praised Victoria's Secret and her close inner circle for boosting her confidence during her high-profile catwalk return.

She also acknowledged those closest to her as she navigated motherhood. "It really does take a village. Feeling incredibly blessed to have the love and support of my family and friends through this new chapter of my life. I couldn't have done this without you," remarked the fashion icon.

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Palvin Addressed Returning to Work After Giving Birth

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Source: @REALBARBARAPALVIN/INSTAGRAM Barbara Palvin advocated for better maternal support, acknowledging she was fortunate to have the option to work while many mothers lack that luxury.

Palvin, who together with husband Dylan Sprouse announced the arrival of daughter Sylvie on September 28, highlighted the different circumstances mothers face when resuming their careers. "Going back to work was a choice I was lucky enough to make," she wrote in her post. "And while I'm so grateful for this opportunity, I can't help but think about all the mothers who don't have that choice." "Mothers deserve more time, more support, and more choices," the brunette beauty insisted.

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She Shared a Glimpse of Everyday Motherhood

Source: @REALBARBARAPALVIN/INSTAGRAM Barbara Palvin urged mothers to celebrate small daily triumphs like showering amid the harsh reality of postpartum.

Palvin contrasted her appearance on the show with her experience away from the cameras. "What you saw on that runway was me all dolled up, but my everyday postpartum reality looks very different," wrote the Love Advent alum. "Some days, just finding time to take a shower or sit down and eat a meal in peace feels like a huge accomplishment. And that deserves to be celebrated too." Palvin also urged mothers to avoid measuring their experiences against someone else's. She described motherhood as "hard, beautiful, messy, emotional, and so, so worth it."

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Fans Praised Palvin for Her Honesty

Source: MEGA Fans and Victoria's Secret applauded Barbara Palvin for using her platform to normalize postpartum realities.