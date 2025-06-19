NEWS Bark Watch vs Gabb Watch: A Comparison for Parents

If you're a parent in 2025, chances are you’ve considered a smartwatch for your child. These devices are the newest tech trend for families who want to stay connected to their little ones while taking advantage of the latest and greatest the digital world has to offer. Whether it's making calls, tracking steps, or checking in with GPS, kids’ smartwatches offer a lot of peace of mind in a tiny package. Two of the biggest names in the space currently are Bark and Gabb. Both promise safety, simplicity, and connection, but if you look closer, one offers far more than the other. This article takes a deep dive into both watches to see how they stack up.

Message Monitoring that Actually Works

Let’s talk about the feature that makes or breaks a kids’ smartwatch: message monitoring. Both the Bark Watch and Gabb Watch let parents approve who their kids can talk to. That being said, only one of them actually keeps an eye on what’s being sent after that approval. With the Bark Watch, message monitoring is built in. If a trusted friend sends something off (the kind of stuff you hope your kid never has to see or say), Bark flags it and alerts you quickly. Whether it's bullying, inappropriate language, or something more serious, parents aren’t left in the dark. That’s real peace of mind. Gabb? Not so much. Once a contact is approved, Gabb stops checking in. That means your child could be getting messages you wouldn’t be okay with, and you’d never know. For a watch that’s supposed to protect, having the ability to monitor messages seems pretty crucial. Looking for a smartwatch that keeps you in the loop? The Bark Watch has your back.

Built by Parents, Not Just Product Designers There’s something refreshing about a product built by people who actually use it. In Bark’s case, that’s parents. The Bark Watch wasn’t just dreamed up in a boardroom; instead, it’s constantly evolving based on feedback from families who are using it every day. One perfect example? Parents asked for a step counter, so Bark added one. They also improved battery life to last a full 24 hours – because nobody wants to charge a device twice a day. These kinds of thoughtful updates show that Bark isn’t just keeping up; they’re listening, and they’re adapting. On the other hand, Gabb’s features tend to stay static. It definitely works, but it doesn’t grow with your family the same way Bark does. When your tech is making your parenting journey easier, that adaptability matters.

Photos and Videos that Don’t Go Unseen

Texting is one thing, but what about when kids start sending photos and videos? That’s where many smartwatches fall short. Although some let kids share media with trusted contacts, very few actually monitor the content being shared. That’s a major oversight, especially in a world where a picture can say a thousand words. With the Bark Watch, you’re not just approving who your child can talk to. You’re also kept in the loop about what they’re saying and showing. If your kid snaps a photo that includes something concerning (like a vape, a weapon, or even just a mean-spirited gesture), Bark’s technology scans it and alerts you immediately, and the same goes for videos. If your child sends or receives something hurtful in a clip, Bark will let you know so you can step in and support them. Gabb doesn’t offer media monitoring. That means once a photo or video is sent, it’s essentially untraceable from a parental standpoint. While that might be fine for older teens with more independence, younger kids need more guardrails, especially when they’re still learning what’s appropriate. We’re big believers in giving kids room to grow, but that doesn’t mean handing over total freedom. Bark strikes the right balance by letting kids express themselves and keeping parents informed. It’s about trust, not surveillance, and that extra filter can make all the difference. Want to stay one step ahead? You can explore the Bark Watch’s smart monitoring features right here.

Activity Tracking that Encourages Healthy Habits Many parents want a kid’s smartwatch that can help them stay safe and get them moving, too. If that sounds like your dream, look no further than the Bark Watch. Bark’s new built-in step tracker lets kids (and parents) see how active they are during the day. Better yet? The watch celebrates milestones, encouraging kids to hit movement goals without turning it into a competition. It’s a subtle but powerful way to promote healthy habits. Kids get a kick out of seeing their step count grow, and parents love that screen time isn’t always sedentary. From walking the dog to running around at recess, Bark turns movement into a moment worth tracking. Gabb doesn’t currently offer step tracking or activity milestones. Although it does a good job with basic features like GPS and messaging, it misses the opportunity to build a more well-rounded smartwatch experience. Kids love feedback, and something as simple as a “You hit your goal!” notification can inspire them to keep moving. We appreciate that Bark is thinking beyond safety and communication. They’re looking at the full picture of what it means to grow up with tech: movement, self-expression, responsibility, and yes, plenty of play. That kind of foresight makes a real difference.

Designed to Grow with Your Child

Finding a smartwatch that works now is great, but what about next year? Or the year after that? A lot of kids' tech ends up in the junk drawer once they outgrow it. That’s where Bark really stands out. It’s not just a starter device; it’s a stepping stone for your kids. When your child is ready for more independence, you don’t have to start from scratch. Bark allows you to seamlessly transfer your child’s number to a Bark Phone, offering a smooth upgrade path that doesn’t undo all the safety training you’ve put in place. It's a bit like “tech with training wheels” in that it’s smart, scalable, and totally future-proof. On the other hand, Gabb Watch doesn’t currently offer that same progression. Once your child outgrows the watch, you’re left finding and setting up an entirely new system and hoping it’s just as safe. That transition can be clunky and stressful, especially when you’re juggling schedules, settings, and the question of when to introduce more tech freedom. Many parents love that Bark thinks long-term. It’s not just about managing today’s challenges. Instead, it’s all about preparing kids (and parents) for what’s next. That kind of intentional design is rare in the world of kids' gadgets. If you're looking for a smartwatch that keeps up as your kids grow, learn more about the Bark Watch’s upgrade path right here.

Total Control, All on One Dashboard Tech is only helpful when it makes life easier, and Bark’s parent dashboard does exactly that. Whether you’re setting quiet hours during the school day, scheduling when calls or texts are allowed, or choosing who gets called first during an emergency, it’s all right there in one place. The dashboard allows parents to remotely manage nearly every feature of the Bark Watch. You can schedule when texting and calling are allowed, set remote alarms, and place the watch in silent mode at any time. Need to silence the device during a test? Done. Want to set a daily alarm to remind your kid to pack up for after-school pickup? You can. It’s fast, flexible, and designed for real-life parenting. That kind of remote control is huge. Rather than constantly nagging or hovering, you set the rules once, and the tech enforces them, quietly and reliably. In the case of an emergency, you decide ahead of time who the SOS button contacts first: Mom, Dad, or even 911. Peace of mind doesn’t get more direct than that. Gabb’s parental controls are more limited in scope. While you can approve contacts and monitor their location, the lack of granular scheduling and remote adjustments means less flexibility when your routine changes on the fly. Bark puts the power where it belongs: in parents’ hands. Instead of totally focusing on safety, they’re also all about simplicity.

A Small Price to Pay for Peace of Mind

When comparing the pricing of the Bark Watch and the Gabb Watch 3e, several factors come into play, including device cost, activation fees, and monthly service plans. The Bark Watch retails for $169, with an option to finance interest-free at $7 per month over 24 months. Plus, parents can pay the Bark Watch off early in full at any time with no penalty, offering even more flexibility for evolving needs. It has no activation fee, and the monthly service is $15, which includes cellular connectivity and Bark's parental controls without requiring a contract. That comes out to $22 per month if parents are financing the device, with an optional $3 per month device protection plan. In contrast, the Gabb Watch 3e is priced at $149.99 and requires a $30 activation fee. Its monthly service plans vary based on contract length: $12.99 per month with a two-year contract, $14.99 with a one-year contract, and $17.99 with no contract. While the Bark Watch is slightly more expensive as a device, its lack of activation fee actually means that the upfront cost of the device, when paid off in full, is actually around $10 less than the Gabb Watch. While the Gabb Watch’s two-year contract is $2 per month lower than Bark’s monthly service fee, Bark never requires a contract, and their monthly fee is equal to or less than the Gabb Watch’s other monthly options. Overall, that means you get more functions for less money when you choose the Bark Watch over the Gabb Watch 3e.