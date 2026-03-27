Barron Trump Skewered by MS Now Host: 'More Spoiled Than a Princess'
March 27 2026, Published 7:48 a.m. ET
Lawrence O'Donnell is taking aim at Donald and Melania Trump’s only son, Barron.
During the Wednesday, March 25, episode of “The Last Word” podcast, the MS Now host criticized Barron, 20, amid growing online chatter about drafting him into his father’s war in Iran. The commentary comes as parody site draftbarrontrump.com gains traction following the February 28 military action.
“After Barron Trump celebrated his 20th birthday in lavish style last week as a Trump, he could have marched straight down to a recruiting station and joined the army to fight in his father’s war. But he didn’t,” Lawrence said on his show. “Before she became Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth served in uniform during World War II while her father was king of England.”
“Does Barron Trump know how to drive? Could he drive an ambulance in the army, or is he not quite as tough as the 18-year-old Princess Elizabeth was when she joined the war effort?” he continued. “Imagine being more spoiled than an English princess on her way to becoming queen of England.”
Lawrence doubled down, adding that Barron is “more spoiled than the British royal family.”
The podcast host also turned his attention to the president’s older children, criticizing their lack of military service. He pointed out that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were of enlistment age during 9/11 but chose not to join the armed forces.
“Thousands of young American men and women on that day decided to join the United States military, but not the Trumps," Lawrence said.
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“As the wars of their era began in Afghanistan and Iraq, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump followed in the family tradition of silently watching others go off to war,” he added.
He then singled out Eric, now 42, noting that recent changes to enlistment age rules could still make him eligible.
“Eric Trump has been left with a wide open opportunity to become the brave Trump, the first and only brave Trump in history,” Lawrence stated.
“And so tonight, with the three Trumps available for military service in their father’s war, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Barron Trump, the world waits for the emergence of the first brave Trump,” he continued.
Meanwhile, behind the scenes, Melania is reportedly doing everything she can to keep Barron out of the spotlight.
As OK! previously reported, the first lady has enforced strict privacy rules at Mar-a-Lago, even warning members against taking photos of her son during public events.
"Melania made it very clear that Barron’s privacy is non-negotiable," a source shared.
They added, "Anyone caught filming or taking pictures would face immediate consequences, including potential banning from the club."
Another insider described Barron’s recent appearance at a holiday event, noting, "Barron was solemnly following his father through the dining room. He was quiet, very reserved, wearing his usual blue suit, almost mirroring Donald."
"He didn’t smile or interact much," a third source added.
Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Melania has reportedly worked hard to keep her son out of the media spotlight. Barron has also made moves to stay under the radar, transferring from New York University’s Manhattan campus to its Washington, D.C., location in fall 2025 to be closer to his parents and avoid the intense public attention.