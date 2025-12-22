Barry Manilow Cancer Bombshell: Singer to Undergo Lung Surgery After Miraculous Health Discovery

The musician, 82, took to Instagram on Monday, December 22, to reveal that he is suffering from lung cancer and will undergo surgery.

“We just finished five great Christmas concerts at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. This marks the seventh time we have done these charity concerts and raised millions for nonprofit organizations throughout the Coachella Valley. Thanks to everyone who bought tickets and celebrated these wonderful charities,” he started.

The singer continued, “As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks. Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That's the good news.”

