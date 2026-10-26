'Baywatch' Star David Chokachi, 58, Reveals the Extreme Routine Behind His Ripped Physique: 'Everybody Thinks I'm Insane'
Oct. 26 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
Baywatch star David Chokachi, 58, just spilled the secrets to his impressively ripped physique.
The actor, who portrayed Cody Madison in the original series and will reprise his role in the 2027 reboot, opened up about the extreme lengths he goes to to be in the best shape of his life during a new interview.
David Chokachi Has a Pretty Extreme Wellness Routine
Chokachi recently bounced back from an injury, and he's in better shape than ever.
"I had a bad Achilles injury and a surgical error and — it's a long story, but I came out of that whole thing. I went from that dark spot to, I found a higher operating system within myself," he explained in the interview.
"It was all through things I learned from Andrew Huberman, watching the sunrise, walking barefoot, breath work. So I started getting up earlier and earlier, and now I swear, people think I'm insane, but I'm up at 3:30 in the morning every day and ready to go. I cannot — my body's like, 'It's time to go.' And everybody thinks I'm insane, but it's like, it's my dream window of time. I love it."
David Chokachi Realized 'Baywatch' Gave Him More Storylines the Fitter He Was
When Chokachi joined the original Baywatch series in 1995, he quickly realized that staying in peak physical shape came with some major advantages.
"With Baywatch, I realized on the original, the more fit I was, the more stories they'd write for me, the more episodes I'd be in, the more — not that money is everything, but you want your character to take off," he explained to Fox News.
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David Chokachi Doubled Down on Fitness Ahead of 'Baywatch' Reboot
Though Chokachi was obviously super fit at 27, he's even fitter at 58.
"I've always been into fitness because I grew up playing sports my whole life, so I did the same on this, but I like doubled down, because I was like the original coming into this new cast and I wanted to make a statement, and I made a statement," he said. "I was doing two-a-days for six months, two workouts a day. I showed up on set and when it was time to take my shirt off ... people were just like, 'Oh my God, dude, what — how old are you? What?' They can't believe it."
The 'Baywatch' Reboot Is Almost Here
Chokachi is one of several original Baywatch cast members reprising their roles for the reboot. Other OGs you can expect to see on screen next year include Michael Bergin, Kelly Packard and Erika Eleniak.
The show will also star Stephen Amell, Shay Mitchell, Brooks Nader, Hassie Harrison, Jessica Belkin, Thaddeus LaGrone and Noah Beck.
The new Baywatch premieres in January 2027 on FOX.