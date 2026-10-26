or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > baywatch
OK LogoHEALTH

'Baywatch' Star David Chokachi, 58, Reveals the Extreme Routine Behind His Ripped Physique: 'Everybody Thinks I'm Insane'

Split of David Chokachi.
Source: MEGA; LP1 / HTTP: / WWW.WENN.COM / MEGA

'Baywatch' star David Chokachi has an extreme wellness routine.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 26 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Baywatch star David Chokachi, 58, just spilled the secrets to his impressively ripped physique.

The actor, who portrayed Cody Madison in the original series and will reprise his role in the 2027 reboot, opened up about the extreme lengths he goes to to be in the best shape of his life during a new interview.

Article continues below advertisement

David Chokachi Has a Pretty Extreme Wellness Routine

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of David Chokachi wakes up at 3:30 a.m.
Source: MEGA

David Chokachi wakes up at 3:30 a.m.

Chokachi recently bounced back from an injury, and he's in better shape than ever.

"I had a bad Achilles injury and a surgical error and — it's a long story, but I came out of that whole thing. I went from that dark spot to, I found a higher operating system within myself," he explained in the interview.

"It was all through things I learned from Andrew Huberman, watching the sunrise, walking barefoot, breath work. So I started getting up earlier and earlier, and now I swear, people think I'm insane, but I'm up at 3:30 in the morning every day and ready to go. I cannot — my body's like, 'It's time to go.' And everybody thinks I'm insane, but it's like, it's my dream window of time. I love it."

Article continues below advertisement

David Chokachi Realized 'Baywatch' Gave Him More Storylines the Fitter He Was

Photo of David Chokachi got more storylines the fitter he was.
Source: BAYWATCH/YOUTUBE

David Chokachi got more storylines the fitter he was.

When Chokachi joined the original Baywatch series in 1995, he quickly realized that staying in peak physical shape came with some major advantages.

"With Baywatch, I realized on the original, the more fit I was, the more stories they'd write for me, the more episodes I'd be in, the more — not that money is everything, but you want your character to take off," he explained to Fox News.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: BAYWATCH/YOUTUBE
MORE ON:
baywatch

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

David Chokachi Doubled Down on Fitness Ahead of 'Baywatch' Reboot

Photo of David Chokachi wanted to be in the best shape of his life for the reboot.
Source: MEGA

David Chokachi wanted to be in the best shape of his life for the reboot.

Though Chokachi was obviously super fit at 27, he's even fitter at 58.

"I've always been into fitness because I grew up playing sports my whole life, so I did the same on this, but I like doubled down, because I was like the original coming into this new cast and I wanted to make a statement, and I made a statement," he said. "I was doing two-a-days for six months, two workouts a day. I showed up on set and when it was time to take my shirt off ... people were just like, 'Oh my God, dude, what — how old are you? What?' They can't believe it."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: FOX/YOUTUBE

The 'Baywatch' Reboot Is Almost Here

Photo of Shay Mitchell stars in the new 'Baywatch.'
Source: FOX/YOUTUBE

Shay Mitchell stars in the new 'Baywatch.'

Chokachi is one of several original Baywatch cast members reprising their roles for the reboot. Other OGs you can expect to see on screen next year include Michael Bergin, Kelly Packard and Erika Eleniak.

The show will also star Stephen Amell, Shay Mitchell, Brooks Nader, Hassie Harrison, Jessica Belkin, Thaddeus LaGrone and Noah Beck.

The new Baywatch premieres in January 2027 on FOX.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.