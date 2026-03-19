Bc Babycare’s Premium CLOUD SKIN™ Diapers Just Landed in the U.S. And Parents May Want to Take a Look

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The U.S. premium diaper space is already crowded with well-known names. Brands like Coterie, Hello Bello, and The Honest Company have built loyal followings, often with celebrity backing and strong lifestyle branding that resonates with modern parents. Now a new entrant is aiming to shake things up: Bc Babycare’s CLOUD SKIN™ diapers, a newly launched premium product that positions itself as a rethink of how diapers should actually work. If you’ve already tried the usual premium diaper brands, CLOUD SKIN™ might be the one that finally raises the bar.

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Bc Babycare isn’t exactly new to the parenting world. Today, the company supports more than 90 million families across over 30 countries to date, building a reputation around design-focused baby products. CLOUD SKIN™ is the brand’s first diaper designed specifically for American babies and launched in the U.S. market, blending practical innovation with the effortless luxury that defines the brand. Instead of relying on the traditional blend of wood pulp and absorbent polymers used in many premium diapers, CLOUD SKIN™ features MaxLock™ Core: a 100% superabsorbent polymer (SAP) core, making it one of the first diapers in the U.S. to adopt this design. The core quickly absorbs moisture and distributes it evenly, helping reduce sagging while improving leak protection. The diaper also features an ultra-fine nonwoven inner liner made from fibers even thinner than silk, designed to wick moisture away while staying exceptionally soft against sensitive skin, the kind of airy, barely-there comfort that inspired the name “Cloud Skin.”

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Source: SUPPLIED